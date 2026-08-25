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End-Tek is a side project of ‘Mortum’, better known for his work under the Human Vault moniker. Under the End-Tek name, he has released several albums, including “Mortal Sequence”, which originally appeared in 2020 as a limited cassette release through No Labels Interested. Due to its limited availability, the album remained largely unknown to a wider audience, but it is now receiving a well-deserved second life thanks to Aliens Production.

“Mortal Sequence” sounds like Electro music crafted in a synth laboratory. Musically, it is a collection—and, above all, a fusion—of diverse influences, ranging from Industrial and Cinematic sounds to Experimental music and IDM, while remaining firmly rooted in Electro. Despite this broad range of influences, the album feels remarkably cohesive. The compositions are characterized by powerful sounds, extensive manipulation, various effects and, above all, a dark atmosphere. The tracks are primarily instrumental, perfectly complementing the mood and overall style of the album. The record contains some brilliant tracks waiting to be discovered. I particularly recommend the second half, which reveals some incredibly intelligent compositions. Traces of a Mortal Constraint influence can also be detected here and there.

It would have been a shame for this album to fade into obscurity. Moreover, this release offers an excellent opportunity to (re)discover End-Tek. (Rating:7½).

Aliens Production issued the digital edition on May 12, 2026. It holds nine tracks, opening with “Re-Arranging Happiness” and closing with a second version of that title.

Listen to “Dead Kultur”:

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/track/dead-kultur" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dead Kultur by End-Tek</a>

About End-Tek

End-Tek is the side project of the producer known as Mortum, who also records as Human Vault. The label states that the End-Tek name has been in use since 2005. A first studio album followed in 2008, after which the project stayed inactive for several years, and a second album appeared in 2016.

“Mortal Sequence” was completed in 2019 and reached only a short-run cassette edition, which sold out; the audio was not made available digitally at the time. Aliens Production describes the recording as built roughly 80 percent on hardware rather than modern DAW processing. The Slovakian label also issued the End-Tek EP “Two Poles” in 2023.

Under the Human Vault name, Mortum has worked with the same label on the remix album “Carnal Motives” and the album “Fragment Existence”. He discussed his approach to writing in a Click Interview with Human Vault. The 2026 digital edition of “Mortal Sequence” now makes the third End-Tek album available outside its original cassette run.

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