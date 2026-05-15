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Unter Strøm, the new electronic duo led by Alex Gonzales of Matte Blvck and John Kunkel of The New Division and John Grand, have released their single “Orynth” today May 15, 2026 via Breathing Records. It’s actually their second release after the 2025 single “Breathing”. The project brings a mix of techno, melodic house and industrial electronic music. Breathing Records is an independent label focused on avant-garde, underground, industrial and dark electronic music.

Unter Strøm was formed between Los Angeles and San Diego after Gonzales and Kunkel had worked together in bands and studiowork.

“Orynth” began with Gonzales sketching the track’s opening movements. Kunkel then expanded the piece with time-stretched atmospheres and melodic layers. The single was mixed by Aaron Short, whose credits include The Naked and Famous, So Below and Madison Beer. Aaron Short is also listed in The Naked and Famous’ history as a former member and producer on several releases.

About Unter Strøm

Unter Strøm is an electronic duo formed by Alex Gonzales and John Kunkel. Gonzales is known for Matte Blvck, the San Diego-based darkwave and industrial trio with Bidi Cobra and Daniel Corrales.

Matte Blvck’s catalogue includes “Vows”, “Pupula Duplex”, “Proxy”, “Midnight & Angel” and “I’m Waving, Not Drowning Remixes”.

John Kunkel is the Los Angeles-based electronic musician behind The New Division.Kunkel is also part of the Los Angeles-based Trade Secrets line-up.

In 2025 the band debuted with the 2-track single “Breathing”.

Unter Strøm now brings Gonzales and Kunkel together under a new name, with “Orynth” serving as the project’s newest release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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