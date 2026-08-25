Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Rozz Williams: Romeo’s Distress”, the documentary about the Christian Death founder directed by Nico B, screens at the Fox Theater Pomona on Saturday August 29, 2026 from 7pm, followed by a live set from original Christian Death members. Cult Epics presents the 100-minute film in Rozz Williams‘ home town. Tickets are 66 dollars through foxpomona.com and cover both the screening and the concert.

The film had its world premiere on April 18, 2026 at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. It covers Williams’ work as musician, poet and visual artist, his role in founding Christian Death and his part in shaping the sound and imagery of Los Angeles deathrock.

Who plays the Pomona concert

The performance brings together original Christian Death players Rikk Agnew on guitar, James McGearty on bass and David Glass on drums, with vocals from Eva O, Gitane Demone, Patrik Mata of Kommunity FK, William Faith of Shadow Project and Kenton Holmes. The set draws on the albums “Only Theatre of Pain”, “Catastrophe Ballet” and “Ashes”, extended with Shadow Project material.

Nico B told Side-Line the film’s European premiere is set for the Entrange Festival in Belgium on September 7 and 12. Two trailers are online, “Angel” and “Demon“.

About Rozz Williams

Rozz Williams was born Roger Alan Painter on November 6, 1963 and formed Christian Death in Southern California in 1979. The band’s 1982 debut “Only Theatre of Pain” set much of the template for American deathrock and fed into the gothic rock scenes on both sides of the Atlantic. Williams distanced himself from the goth label through the 1980s and 1990s and moved through punk rock, hard rock, cabaret and spoken word instead.

Alongside Christian Death he led Shadow Project with Eva O, ran the industrial project Premature Ejaculation, and worked under the names Daucus Karota, Heltir, EXP and Bloodflag. He recorded a series of solo albums and collaborated with Gitane Demone between 1995 and 1996, including the album “Dream Home Heartache”, produced by Nico B. He also painted, wrote poetry and made collage work. Williams died on April 1, 1998 at the age of 34.

Nico B founded Cult Videotheek and Cult Epics in Amsterdam in 1991 and knew Williams from the years he lived with Gitane Demone there. The two co-directed the 1998 experimental short film “Pig”, which Williams scored and starred in and which was his last completed work. Nico B went on to publish “The Art of Rozz Williams: From Christian Death to Death” in 1999 and the Edward Colver photography book “Christian Death – Only Theatre of Pain” in 2022. “Rozz Williams: Romeo’s Distress” is his first feature-length film about Williams, released in selected theaters through 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)