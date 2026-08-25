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Mousecunt, an anonymous three-piece from Iran, release their nine-track album “Orgasmic Mouse” on September 25, 2026. It is the first release on Infibulate Records, a new label that trades only in Monero and does not require its artists to disclose their legal identities. The band mix deathrock, gothic rock, punk-metal and sparse synth-led post-punk across the record, which is told through an unreliable narrator who shifts between identities, ages and perspectives, sometimes accuser and sometimes accused.

The Mousecunt album was cut in a two-week session at a private studio in Azerbaijan in 2026. The label credits a Nord synthesiser and vocals to one member, Gibson guitar, Höfner bass and vocals to a second, and Tama drums to a third; an anonymous engineer in the United States handled mixing and mastering. Track five, “The Orgasming”, is streaming now from the label’s own page; the remaining eight open on release day. The running order is “Fucking the Mirror”, “W*man’s Eyes”, “You Know About Art?”, “Mom Too”, “The Orgasming”, “Your Repulsive Husband”, “Godspeed”, “Cunt” and “Pornography ’97-’26”.

A cassette edition runs to thirty hand-numbered copies on black shells, each marked with different hand-drawn artwork. Pre-orders open on September 15, 2026 at USD 35, with advance orders dispatched on September 18 and later orders within three days. A lossless digital edition in WAV and FLAC follows on release day at USD 10. Both are sold directly and paid in Monero; the label describes its shop as a “Monero-only store […] Limited handmade cassette editions and lossless digital releases sold directly without cards, PayPal or third-party checkout”. “Orgasmic Mouse” has no Bandcamp, Spotify, YouTube or Discogs presence, so the label’s own page is the only confirmed point of access.

About Mousecunt

Mousecunt formed in Iran in 2022 and, by the label’s account, spent its early years making private recordings and giving unannounced performances. The three members are not named. Nothing has been issued publicly under the name before “Orgasmic Mouse”, and the band has no presence on the usual streaming, retail or discography platforms.

Infibulate Records is equally new. The label describes itself as an anonymous operation for artists making “abrasive, obscene and uncompromising work”, releasing digitally, assembling cassettes and small-run objects by hand, and selling directly for Monero rather than through card, PayPal or third-party checkout. It states that it accepts demos, collaborations, split releases and live proposals. “Orgasmic Mouse” carries the catalogue number SEW-001 and is the label’s opening release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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