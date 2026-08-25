Bunny X released the video for “Even If We Don’t Talk” on 24 August 2026, taken from the third album “Love On A High Floor” on Aztec Records.

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New York synthwave duo Bunny X released the video for “Even If We Don’t Talk” on 24 August 2026. The track sits fourth on “Love On A High Floor”, the duo’s third album, which Aztec Records issued on 14 August 2026. Abigail Gordon and Jenny Bates sing over a synth-driven arrangement that mixes Italo disco pulse with mid-tempo synthwave.

Alice Teeple directed the video, with Bates handling the visual effects. Parts of it were filmed around New York’s Financial District, and the story turns a sequence of missed meetings into comedy set in an eighties office.

Gordon points to how late the song arrived in the album sessions. “This track was a latecomer in the writing process and almost didn’t make the final cut at all since album production was in the final stages by the time the idea for the song came about,” she said. “Even If We Don’t Talk”, she added, “explores the lingering inability to move on from a past love and the hope that something might still happen.”

Teeple set out the visual references she worked from. “We wanted to make this look as authentically from the 80s as possible,” she said. She named the television series “Moonlighting”, the film “9-5” and “The Twilight Zone”, along with The Boomtown Rats video for “Banana Republic”, then described the plot device: “I loved the idea of missed connections due to transit troubles, crossed wires, and rotten timing.”

What is on the Bunny X album ‘Love On A High Floor’

“Love On A High Floor” runs eleven tracks. The order is “Starting Dreams”, “True Confession”, “One Touch”, “Even If We Don’t Talk”, “After Hours”, “Take Me Away”, “Night Moves”, “Love On A High Floor”, “Believe In You”, “Business Trip” and “Lovers”. The album returns to the characters of the 2021 debut “Young & In Love” and follows them into offices, cocktail bars and late taxi rides set against 1980s Wall Street.

Gordon and Bates wrote the album with a rotating set of collaborators. John Bourke, who records as Gosteffects, co-wrote and produced eight tracks. Kevin Montgomery of SelloRekt / LA Dreams co-wrote and produced five, and three of the album’s songs began as his instrumentals. David Petterson, who records as Don Dellpiero, worked on the opener. Tony Lake and Chip Cosby contributed to further tracks.

Guest performers run through the second half. Mary Hanley, who co-founded the duo, sings on “One Touch”. Cosby, of Heartracer, plays the guitar lead on “After Hours”, and Lake takes the solo on “Take Me Away”. Emma Ballentine Dykes and Darryn McHardie of The Lightning Kids appear on the closing track “Lovers”.

Kelli McGuire shot the album photography. Andrew B. White handled design and layout.

The album is out digitally and on Bandcamp, with vinyl, CD and cassette editions pressed to order through Elastic Stage.

<a href="https://bunnyx.bandcamp.com/album/love-on-a-high-floor" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Love On A High Floor by Bunny X</a>

About Bunny X

Bunny X formed in New York City around Abigail Gordon and Mary Hanley as an Italo disco and Hi-NRG project. Their first release under the name, the single “Berlin, in December”, appeared on 1 May 2013, written and produced by Conrad Kaneshiro with Gordon and Hanley co-writing and performing. Kaneshiro stayed a regular collaborator through the pair’s early singles, among them “Hit Show”, “Stay” and “If You Say Yes”.

A run of collaborations with other producers followed. The duo recorded “NYC Sunrise” with Marvel83′, “If You Say Goodbye” with Driver86, “Strangers Again” with Syntronix and “Try Again” with Mondmann. Further joint tracks came with Zak Vortex, Oblique and Thought Beings.

The seven-track EP “We Demand Fun” arrived on 15 March 2019.

The first album, “Young & In Love”, came out on 5 October 2021 through Aztec Records, ten tracks built on teenage romance and first crushes. A remix edition and instrumental versions followed. The second album, “Love Minus 80”, arrived on 26 May 2023 with nine tracks and also produced a remix set, alongside standalone reworks by Cassetter and Earmake. The six-track EP “Never Give You Up” came on 3 April 2025.

Hanley stepped back from the line-up for medical reasons and Jenny Bates joined Gordon, the pairing that made “Love On A High Floor”. Bates also handles the duo’s visual effects work, including the video for “Even If We Don’t Talk”.

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