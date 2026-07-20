Ultra Sunn release “Distress (First Take)” on Bandcamp on 17 July 2026, a new take on the 2021 track, ahead of North American and European tour dates.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian EBM and cold wave duo Ultra Sunn released “Distress (First Take)” on 17 July 2026 as a standalone digital single on Bandcamp. The new Ultra Sunn single is a first-take version of “Distress,” a song that first appeared on the duo’s “Night Is Mine EP” in 2021, and it arrives ahead of a North American and European tour run that starts in September.

<a href="https://ultrasunn.bandcamp.com/track/distress-first-take" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Distress (First Take) by ULTRA SUNN</a>

Ultra Sunn revisit ‘Distress’ from the 2021 ‘Night Is Mine EP’

The original “Distress” came out on 5 March 2021 on the “Night Is Mine EP,” where the band presented it as a previously unreleased track alongside “Night Is Mine” and “Keep Your Eyes Peeled.” Sam Huge and Gaelle Souflet wrote, composed and mixed that EP themselves, with mastering handled at Young and Cold Studios in Germany.

“Distress (First Take)” is sold as a digital download in 24-bit quality through the duo’s Bandcamp page, which is run by Artoffact Records, the Canadian label behind Ultra Sunn’s albums “US” and “The Beast In You.” The new single follows “Flirt With Death,” released in March 2026.

The single precedes a live run that opens in Mexico in September, crosses the United States and Canada through October, and moves to Europe in November:

11 September 2026 – Guadalajara, Mexico – C3 Rooftop

12 September 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Multiforo Alicia

18 September 2026 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Théâtre Fairmount

19 September 2026 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Lee’s Palace

20 September 2026 – Rochester, NY, USA – Photo City Music Hall

22 September 2026 – Lakewood, OH, USA – Mahall’s

24 September 2026 – Minneapolis, MN, USA – Underground Music Cafe

26 September 2026 – Indianapolis, IN, USA – White Rabbit Cabaret

27 September 2026 – Louisville, KY, USA – Portal

30 September 2026 – Dallas, TX, USA – Club Dada

3 October 2026 – Houston, TX, USA – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

9 October 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL, USA – Respectable Street

10 October 2026 – Orlando, FL, USA – The Abbey

14 October 2026 – Durham, NC, USA – Stanczyks Music Bar

16 October 2026 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Johnny Brenda’s

7 November 2026 – Paris, France – La Marbrerie

11 November 2026 – Bochum, Germany – Die Trompete

12 November 2026 – Leipzig, Germany – Moritzbastei

13 November 2026 – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

14 November 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

26 February 2027 – Bruges, Belgium – La Brugeoise (De Donkerste Beurs)

About Ultra Sunn

Ultra Sunn formed in late 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, around singer Sam Huge and keyboardist and producer Gaelle Souflet. The duo mixes EBM, cold wave and new beat elements into club-oriented electronic tracks sung in English.

The “Night Is Mine EP” arrived on 5 March 2021 with the tracks “Night Is Mine,” “Distress” and “Keep Your Eyes Peeled,” plus a SARIN remix of the title track. In 2023, the band added vocals to and remixed Front Line Assembly‘s track “Mechvirus,” released as “Mechvirus (Remix).” The debut album “US” followed in April 2024 on Artoffact Records, and the compilation “Keep Your Eyes Peeled: The 3 EPs” collected the band’s early material in September 2024. Side-Line spoke with the duo in a 2025 interview, “Always Keep Looking Forward.”

The single “The Beast In You” came out on 14 March 2025 ahead of the album of the same name, released on 3 October 2025. In March 2026, Ultra Sunn issued the single “Flirt With Death” and a “Keep Your Eyes Peeled” live video ahead of the first North American leg of “The Beast In You Tour.” “Distress (First Take)” now revisits the duo’s earliest era as the band prepares to return to North American stages in September.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)