Brittany Bindrim releases darkwave single “Bellow” on 21 July 2026 via her Black Dove Music imprint, her first since the 2025 album “Counterpoison”.

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Darkwave artist Brittany Bindrim will release “Bellow”, a new single, on 21 July 2026 through her own Black Dove Music imprint. It is her first new single since the 2025 album “Counterpoison” and will be available on Bandcamp from the release date.

Bindrim describes “Bellow” as a darkwave track built on an ethereal vocal over a driving pulse. Matt McJunkins, of A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, produced and mixed the single at Secret Hand Studios in Los Angeles, and Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall handled the mastering.

Brittany Bindrim’s ‘Bellow’ single

The song takes reassembly as its theme, and Bindrim connects that idea to the way the track was built. She describes it as a study in opposites rather than repair: “‘Bellow’ lives in dualities… shadow and light, ruins and dreams… until the halves finally fit. The broken parts aren’t flaws to hide; they’re the exact shapes that let us lock into each other. This reassembly isn’t restoration. What comes back is greater than what broke.”

“Bellow” is the first release Bindrim issues through Black Dove Music, the imprint she now uses to self-release her solo work after two albums on Metropolis Records.

About Brittany Bindrim

Brittany Bindrim is a Chicago-based vocalist and songwriter who has fronted the electro-industrial band I:Scintilla for two decades, a group that has released through Alfa Matrix. She has also appeared with the project Al1ce.

Bindrim began releasing under her own name in December 2023 with the single “Obelisk”, followed by her solo debut album “Velella Velella” on Metropolis Records on 8 March 2024 and the remix companion “Sea Storm Maestros”. Her second solo album “Counterpoison” arrived through Metropolis Records on 24 October 2025, preceded by the single “Spiral Out”. “Bellow” is her first release on the self-run Black Dove Music and her first new music since “Counterpoison”.

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