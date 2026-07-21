Ghost Reflections announce their debut EP

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Italian dark duo Ghost Reflections have announced their debut EP, blending gothic rock, post-punk, darkwave and cinematic soundscapes. The band describes the collection as its “first chapter of a journey through shadow, nostalgia and introspection.” A full tracklist and release date for the EP have not been confirmed.

Ghost Reflections are Murmur (music, production and instruments) and Mir (lyrics and artistic direction), based in Turin, Italy. The duo has built the EP on the back of a series of singles, including “Dawn”, “Grey”, “I Am I“, “Eternal Dance” and “Cold Case: Chiara”, released over the past six months. “I Am I” appeared on 2 March 2026.

The band states its music has been added to more than 650 Spotify playlists since its launch six months ago. Ghost Reflections lists She Past Away, Depeche Mode and The Sisters of Mercy among its reference points, alongside goth metal and cinematic soundtrack material.

<a href="https://ghostreflections.bandcamp.com/track/i-am-i" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I Am I by Ghost Reflections</a>

About Ghost Reflections

Ghost Reflections are an Italian duo formed by Murmur, who handles music, production and instruments, and Mir, responsible for lyrics and artistic direction, based in Turin. The project combines gothic rock, post-punk, darkwave and cinematic textures with baritone vocals, exploring themes of memory, solitude, identity and loss. Since launching in early 2026, the duo has released a run of singles – “Dawn”, “Grey”, “I Am I”, “Eternal Dance” and “Cold Case: Chiara” – building an audience across Spotify playlists before announcing their debut EP as the next step in the project.

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