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The dreDDup “Die Heart” video has arrived: the Serbian industrial rock band’s fourth single from the thirteen-track 2024 album “Pan/Dora” gets a clip directed by Mihajlo Obrenov, combining live-action footage with AI-generated visuals, a method the Novi Sad group already used for earlier clips. The band describe the song as exploring “the passage of time, the fleeting nature of human life, and a sandstorm that slowly erodes memories”.

‘Die Heart’ extends the ‘Pan/Dora’ video series

The dreDDup “Die Heart” video follows the earlier “Pan/Dora” singles “Cherry Noble“, “Clark Can’t” and “President Evil“, and the band plan several more videos for tracks from the album. “Pan/Dora” itself came out on 7 September 2024 and remains available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/pan-dora-2024" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pan/Dora [2024] by dreDDup</a>

Work on the follow-up is already underway: the next studio album, “Lanquage of Ice”, has a placeholder page on Bandcamp dated 10 October 2026, and the band expect to complete it by the end of the year. In 2027 dreDDup will mark 30 years of activity with a series of anniversary projects. Before that, the group play the FEELGOOD Festival in Sombor, Serbia on 15 August 2026.

About dreDDup

dreDDup formed in Novi Sad, Serbia in 1997 and count among the pioneers of industrial rock in their country. The band blend rock, big beat, industrial, punk and loud electronics with a disturbed visual world, and label their own genre “massacre industrial” or “demonic electronic”. Eleven albums plus numerous mini and maxi releases make up their catalogue, alongside appearances on international compilations, collaborative recordings and music for theatre, documentary film and experimental art installations.

The group have toured Europe extensively and opened for The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Skrillex, Leæther Strip, Deathstars, Soulfly, Laibach, DAF and Toy Dolls. Side-Line featured the band’s track “Etika” with Borghesia‘s Dario Seraval on the free “Face The Beat: Session 2” compilation in 2015, and frontman Mihajlo Obrenov also runs the side project MRT and the Crime:Scene Records label. The “Die Heart” video extends the “Pan/Dora” campaign while the band prepare “Lanquage of Ice” for release.

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