Ultra Sunn drops ‘The Beast in You’ single (out now) on Artoffact Records ahead of full length
Brussels-based EBM/ coldwave duo Ultra Sunn returns with the “The Beast in You” single on Artoffact Records.
Since their breakthrough single “Keep Your Eyes Peeled” in 2020, Sam (vocals) and Gaelle (synths, drum machines) have been building on their career performing across the world from Berlin and London to São Paulo, Mexico City, and Calgary. Musically rooted in classic EBM and the iconic Sound of Belgium, the duo has seen collaborations with artists such as Kontravoid, Kris Baha, Curses, and Sarin.
The duo is currently working on a full-length album and have North American and European tours set for 2025.
Ultra Sunn USA & Europe Tour Dates
- March 21 – New York, NY – The Meadows
- March 22 – Ottawa, ON – House of TARG
- March 25 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufs
- March 26 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
- March 27 – Boston, MA – Middle East Club
- March 28 – Miami, FL – Gramps
- March 29 – Tampa, FL – New World
- April 4 – San José, CR – Amon Solar
- April 5 – Mexico City, MX – Multiforo Alicia
- April 6 – Tijuana, MX – Black Box
- April 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive
- April 11 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
- April 12 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
