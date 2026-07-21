TéMèT announces new single ‘Discord’

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TéMèT, a synth pop and darkwave duo from Strasbourg, France, will release the single “Discord” on 21 August 2026. The track is described by the band as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD, built around sharp synthesizers and organic bass.

TéMèT consists of two members performing as K1 and MYK. The project’s name draws on the ancient Egyptian deity Tem, associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings. “Discord” is set for release on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, TikTok and other major platforms on 21 August 2026.

The duo describes their sound as drawing on industrial rock, electronic music and synth-driven songwriting. In their submission to Side-Line, TéMèT called “Discord” “a cold, tense track built around sharp synthesizers and organic bass.”

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synth pop and darkwave duo, K1 and MYK, based in Strasbourg, France. The project takes its name from Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity of the setting sun, and describes its music as occupying “the threshold between light and darkness, between what was and what is becoming.” “Discord” is the duo’s next single, set for release on 21 August 2026, and marks their first submission to Side-Line.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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