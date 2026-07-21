July 23, 2026

TéMèT announces new single ‘Discord’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 21, 2026

TéMèT, a synth pop and darkwave duo from Strasbourg, France, will release the single “Discord” on 21 August 2026.

TéMèT "Discord" single artwork
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TéMèT, a synth pop and darkwave duo from Strasbourg, France, will release the single “Discord” on 21 August 2026. The track is described by the band as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD, built around sharp synthesizers and organic bass.

TéMèT consists of two members performing as K1 and MYK. The project’s name draws on the ancient Egyptian deity Tem, associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings. “Discord” is set for release on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, TikTok and other major platforms on 21 August 2026.

The duo describes their sound as drawing on industrial rock, electronic music and synth-driven songwriting. In their submission to Side-Line, TéMèT called “Discord” “a cold, tense track built around sharp synthesizers and organic bass.”

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synth pop and darkwave duo, K1 and MYK, based in Strasbourg, France. The project takes its name from Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity of the setting sun, and describes its music as occupying “the threshold between light and darkness, between what was and what is becoming.” “Discord” is the duo’s next single, set for release on 21 August 2026, and marks their first submission to Side-Line.

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