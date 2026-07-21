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British gothic rock band Gene Loves Jezebel are reissuing their 1986 album Discover as a 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition through Beggars Banquet on 24 July 2026. The double LP pairs the remastered studio album with the live recording “Glad To Be Alive”, captured in Nottingham in 1986 and pressed to vinyl for the first time since its original release.

‘Discover’ remastered for the reissue

The original ten-track album has been remastered by Henry Rudkins at AIR Studios and is pressed on double black vinyl with updated artwork. “Discover” was Gene Loves Jezebel’s third studio album and their commercial breakthrough, reaching number 32 on the UK Albums Chart in 1986. Its tracklist runs “Heartache”, “Over the Rooftops”, “Kick”, “A White Horse”, “Wait and See”, “Desire (Come and Get It)”, “Beyond Doubt”, “Sweetest Thing”, “Maid of Sker” and “Brand New Moon”. “Desire (Come and Get It)” was the band’s most recognizable single from the album.

Jay Aston, who sings and writes for the band, describes the album as a turning point: “This is the album where it all came together for me as a singer & a songwriter. I discovered myself.” Michael Aston, who shared vocals on the original recording, adds: “Feelings with no ceilings, and the thinnest things are a joy forever.”

Live album ‘Glad To Be Alive’ added as bonus LP

The second LP holds “Glad To Be Alive”, recorded live at a Nottingham show in 1986. The vinyl edition carries eight tracks: “Upstairs”, “Over the Rooftops”, “The Rhino Plasty”, “Worth Waiting For”, “The Immigrant”, “Cow”, “Shower Me with Brittle Punches” and “Pop Tarantula”. A separate digital edition of the concert expands to a full 17-song set, adding tracks including “Heartache”, “Shame”, “Stephen”, “Bruises”, “Desire”, “Always A Flame”, “Psycho 2”, “Sweetest Thing” and “Punch Drunk”. Both versions capture the same Nottingham performance; the vinyl pressing carries a shorter selection due to disc-length limits.

Both formats are available to order through the Beggars Banquet store and Bandcamp, with the first 200 orders including two postcards signed by Jay and Michael Aston.

About Gene Loves Jezebel

Twin brothers Jay Aston and Michael Aston, raised in Porthcawl, South Wales, began making music together in 1980 under the name Slav Arian, alongside guitarist Ian Hudson and a drum machine. The pair relocated to London in 1981, where the project evolved into Gene Loves Jezebel, a name drawn from American rockabilly singer Gene Vincent and his 1956 song “Jezebel”.

The band’s debut album, “Promise”, followed in 1983 and reached number 8 on the UK Indie Chart. “Immigrant” arrived in 1985, and “Discover” followed in 1986, becoming the band’s breakthrough release and their first to enter the UK Albums Chart. A fourth album, “The House of Dolls”, came out in 1987. Following a split between the brothers, Jay Aston continued the band and recorded “Kiss of Life” (1990) and “Heavenly Bodies” (1992) without Michael, who went on to form the Immigrants, later renamed Edith Grove.

The current lineup performing as Gene Loves Jezebel features Jay Aston alongside Pete Rizzo and James Stevenson. The band toured the United States earlier in 2026 alongside Christian Death on the “Baby Bats Parade” tour. The “Discover” reissue marks the band’s first archival release timed to a specific album anniversary in this run of activity, returning to the record that first carried Gene Loves Jezebel to an international audience.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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