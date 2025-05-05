Ultra Sunn interview: ‘Always Keep Looking Forward’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ultra Sunn is a Belgian duo based in Brussels that emerged in 2019. Founded by Sam Huge (vocals & synths) and Gaelle Souflet (live synths & visuals), the group quickly achieved remarkable success. After releasing several well-received EPs on various labels, they unveiled their debut album “US” last year on Artoffact Records. The album confirmed the potential they had already demonstrated—a personal take on Electronic music, blending EBM, Cold-Wave, and even classic New-Beat into a powerful, cohesive sound. Their numerous live performances further reflect the group’s growing success. In the meantime, Sam and Gaelle are already hard at work on their next album—but they still found time to answer a few questions. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: Ultra Sunn hasn’t been around that long, yet you quickly made a name for yourselves. Would you say the success came almost instantly? How have you been handling it, and what kind of impact has it had on your lives and the way you approach music today?

US:Indeed, our band has existed since the end of 2019. We quickly found an audience and were lucky enough to start making a living from our music early on and to share it with as many people as possible. Not much has changed in our lives, maybe just the fact that we travel a lot, we’re often on tour, and we’ve had to discover ourselves through this somewhat nomadic lifestyle. We love working hard, and we’ve had to learn how to compose music, write lyrics, and do interviews whenever we find the time and inspiration. Maybe one significant thing that has changed is that more and more people recognize us when we’re out and about, like recently, whether it’s in a gas station in the middle of Nevada or in Hollywood while we’re shopping for clothes on a day off. These moments are always sweet and very welcome, we’re lucky to have really cool fans.

Q: Looking back, 2024 seems like the year of your major breakthrough and recognition. What were some of your personal highlights from that year? And in your opinion, what made ULTRA SUNN resonate so strongly with audiences?

US:It’s true that this past year has been incredibly intense, we went through so many emotions. We crossed the U.S. for the first time, released our debut album, and met so many amazing people. The whole experience was pretty wild. What probably resonates with our audience the most is the deep connection we share with them when we play live. A concert is something we all live and build together, and the crowd gives us such incredible energy. Even if we’re tired before going on stage, it’s almost mystical, the energy people send us is so pure. A lot of people also come up to us and tell us how much our music has impacted their lives, how our lyrics or the energy we give off helps them feel stronger, or just feel better. It’s a big responsibility, but also a huge honor, and we always try to live up to it.

Q: You’re currently in an interesting phase — a kind of interlude between two albums. How do you reflect on your debut album “US”, and what can you already reveal about the new opus? Also, how do you maintain balance in life outside of music?

US:It’s been such a pleasure to bring our first album to life and perform it live everywhere we’ve been. Our next album is slowly taking shape, we’re writing and composing a lot while on tour, and we gather tons of ideas that we dive into once we’re back in our studio in Europe. We’re lucky to be working with our best friends and to be a couple, which allows us to keep a bit of a family life even while we’re constantly on the road.

We try to make the most of our days off by doing things we love, like visiting museums or reconnecting with nature. When we do get a chance to go home, we make it a point to spend as much time as we can with our families, our friends, and our pets, that’s what grounds us the most.

Q: Your sound is often linked to EBM, New-Beat, and Cold-Wave. How do these influences shape your songwriting? And how do you balance honoring these genres with the desire to innovate?

US:These genres were born, just like us, in Belgium. It feels like they’re part of our DNA, we grew up with the ‘Sound of Belgium’ as a reference. We completely fell in love with New-Beat by chance, during a time in our lives when we were really immersed in Brussels nightlife. One night, we walked into our favorite club, and there was a special event celebrating the anniversary of Boccaccio, a legendary late-80s club. The DJs were playing pure New- Beat, and that’s when it hit us. It was love at first sound. That night changed everything for us musically.

Today, making music is a process where we naturally draw from those influences and blend them with others, like 2000s Rock or even modern Pop. It’s really important for us to always keep looking forward, to stay fresh, and to remain connected to the time we’re living in. As for the upcoming album, it’s slowly coming together. We’re writing and composing a lot, even while on tour, and we gather tons of ideas to shape more clearly when we’re back in our studio in Europe.

“The Beast In You” definitely gives a taste of what’s to come, it captures some of the raw energy and emotion that’s running through this new chapter. Compared to “US”, this new album feels more daring, maybe a little darker at times, but also more confident. We’re pushing ourselves, both musically and emotionally, and exploring new ways to express who we are today. The new single sets a slightly different tone, both in the way we write and in the way we sing. But it’s not the most surprising track on the album. We’re not trying to repeat what we did on the first record, even though there will definitely be connections between the two, like underground tunnels linking them together.

Q: How has your approach to songwriting and production changed since your early days? Have there been any notable shifts in the gear or tools you’re using?

US:We had to learn how to compose and write while constantly on the move. The pace of touring keeps us away from our studio for long stretches. In terms of gear, we haven’t changed much, we believe there’s real value in deeply knowing your machines and instruments so you can unlock their full potential. Even when we face certain limitations, it becomes part of the creative process for us.

One thing that has evolved for this next album is that we’ve used the guitar a lot as a tool for composing melodies. Even if you won’t necessarily hear it on the final tracks, it played a key role. It’s the first instrument Sam ever learned, it’s like a native language, and it helped us explore new paths and harmonies.

Q: Do you follow any particular criteria or have specific references when it comes to your sound — especially with drums, vocals, mixing, and mastering? Is there an artist or album that sets the benchmark for you in terms of production quality?

US:Not really. We quickly built a palette that, for us, represents the essentials, the codes of our house. By now, we know the key elements that define the Ultra Sunnsound. They serve as guides, as landmarks, but also as things we’re free to break, ignore, or bend when we feel like it. We try to avoid comparing ourselves to others as much as possible. We work very spontaneously, just facing ourselves.

Q: How do you translate the energy of your music to the stage? And when you think back on those performances, which moments stand out the most?

US:The energy is often multiplied, we focus as much as possible on delivering a sound that’s faithful to our recordings, both in terms of the sonics and the way we perform them. What really makes it different, though, is the constant interaction and connection with the audience, that part is truly magical.

Q: You’ve also toured the U.S. quite a bit. Given the current political climate there, what are your thoughts on performing in countries with controversial regimes? Are there places you would consider off-limits due to political or ethical concerns?

US:We did around 45 shows in the U.S. this past year. We went to both coasts, the South, the Midwest… and everywhere we went, we only met cool, respectful and kind people, people who truly love music. It’s always the same thing: politicians make a lot of noise, and when there’s an ocean between us, people love to say outrageous things and focus on the negative to sell newspapers or get clicks. But honestly, that’s all bullshit. People are cool everywhere we go, and traveling really helps you see that for yourself. There’s no country that’s ‘off-limits’ for us, as long as the organizers and the audience are aligned with our values, freedom, love, respect, and equality. Sweeping generalizations are dangerous. There are people who share our values absolutely everywhere in the world, no matter the political system.

Q: I’m quite amazed at the streaming numbers you’ve already racked up on Spotify — millions of plays in just a few years!? It’s hard to belief but what’s your take on that success? Do you have a sense of what’s behind those impressive figures?

US:We try not to get too caught up in chasing numbers, it can quickly become overwhelming or unhealthy. Of course, we’re happy when our partners are happy, and when it helps us share our music with more people. But we don’t really believe there’s a secret formula for things to ‘take off’. In the beginning, we just wrote the music we loved, the kind of music we wanted to hear, while being as sincere as possible. Maybe that sincerity is what resonates with the people who listen to us.

Q: You’ve released several music videos over time. What role do visual clips play for you in 2025? What do you aim to convey through them?

US:As both producers and consumers, we believe that visuals in music are always powerful, they spark the imagination. It’s still really important for us to pair video with our music. Above all, it comes from a place of desire, because visuals last over time, and they give a song a whole new dimension.

Q: If you had to choose one track to introduce someone to Ultra Sunn, which song would it be — and why?

US: “Keep Your Eyes Peeled”is the easiest answer, because it’s the one that works the best. But “Night Is Mine”is a track that, for us, really sums up what we’re about, whether it’s in the lyrics, the visuals, the production.

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

