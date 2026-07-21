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Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo have released the video for “Song for Aurora”, the second track shared from their album “Psychedelia in White”, set for release on 4 September 2026 through Mute (catalogue STUMM527). The video follows the earlier single “Perfect Storm” and arrives ahead of an autumn tour with Mercury Rev.

“Song for Aurora” is built from a pastiche of T. Rex lyrics, with music composed by The Dirty Three’s Mick Turner, and functions as a tribute to Marc Bolan. Acevedo describes the imagery in the lyrics as “a perfect match for (our) psychedelic theme”. The video for “Song for Aurora” is embedded below, alongside the earlier video for “Perfect Storm”.

“Psychedelia in White” was recorded primarily in Australia and mixed in Chile by Alain Johannes. The album collects ten tracks: seven pieces of original material and three reinterpretations, including a new version of PJ Harvey’s “Slow-Motion-Movie-Star” – previously recorded by Harvey on his 2007 solo album “Two of Diamonds” – alongside translations of Silvio Rodríguez’s “Sueño Con Serpientes” (“Dream of Serpents”) and José María Cano’s “Bride of the Sea”. “Perfect Storm” was co-written by Acevedo with Canadian musician Peter McNestry, who records as Pink Elephants; Harvey added guitars, sound effects and backing vocals to that track.

Acevedo stated of “Perfect Storm”: “I wrote the lyrics of ‘Perfect Storm’ after Peter McNestry sent me an early instrumental of his composition with that title. His music took my imagination to a very specific place, and it was easy for me to know what I needed to write.” Harvey added: “This was created a couple of years back by Amanda and a Canadian called Peter McNestry who runs a musical excursion called Pink Elephants. They made the track through file exchanges, and once we decided to include it on the album project, I worked extensively on the original recordings adding guitars, sound effects and backing vocals.”

“Psychedelia in White” is issued on white vinyl, CD and digitally, and can be pre-ordered through the official Mute release page. Side-Line previously reported on the album announcement with lead single “Perfect Storm” in June 2026.

‘Psychedelia in White’ tracklist

“The Elephants” “Dream of Serpents” “Perfect Storm” “Song for Aurora” “Medusa’s Moan” “The Greatest Delight” “Slow-Motion-Movie-Star” “Bride of the Sea” “Atlantis” “Psychedelia in White”

The duo will support Mercury Rev across Ireland, the United Kingdom and mainland Europe in October 2026, before a run of headline dates in Sweden and Norway that closes at The 100 Club in London on 4 November 2026.

Mercury Rev support dates:

14 October – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

15 October – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 October – O2 Ritz, Manchester, United Kingdom

17 October – Hackney Church, London, United Kingdom

19 October – TivoliVredenburg (Pandora Hall), Utrecht, Netherlands

20 October – Cultuurcentrum Hasselt, Hasselt, Belgium

21 October – Stadsschouwburg Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

22 October – Le Trianon, Paris, France

24 October – Stadsschouwburg Brugge, Bruges, Belgium

26 October – DR Koncerthuset (Studie 2), Copenhagen, Denmark

Headline dates:

27 October – Kulturkvarteret, Kristianstad, Sweden

28 October – Medley, Malmö, Sweden

29 October – Debaser Nova, Stockholm, Sweden

30 October – Dokkhuset, Trondheim, Norway

31 October – MIR, Oslo, Norway

2 November – URO Haugar, Tønsberg, Norway

3 November – Lille Ole Bull, Bergen, Norway

4 November – The 100 Club, London, United Kingdom

About Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo

Mick Harvey is an Australian musician, multi-instrumentalist and producer, born in 1958. He co-founded The Boys Next Door, which became The Birthday Party, and was a founding member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, remaining with the group until 2009. He also worked in Crime & the City Solution and has released solo albums, including a series of records interpreting the songs of Serge Gainsbourg in English. Amanda Acevedo is a Mexican singer and songwriter. The pair met several years ago in Mexico City while Harvey was on tour with PJ Harvey, though their current project began in 2021.

Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo released their first album as a duo, “Phantasmagoria in Blue”, in 2023, followed by the covers collection “Golden Mirrors – The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1” and a reading of Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”. Side-Line reported on the announcement of “Phantasmagoria in Blue” in 2023, and on their version of “Love is a Battlefield” the same year. “Psychedelia in White”, set for 4 September 2026 on Mute, is the duo’s third album together and their first to pair original songs with a set of reworked compositions. It follows the release of “Perfect Storm” and, now, “Song for Aurora”, ahead of the album’s arrival and the accompanying European and Scandinavian tour dates.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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