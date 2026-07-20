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Sacramento industrial and alternative rock band Tinfed have announced “Designated Rivals Redux,” a remastered and expanded edition of their 2003 album “Designated Rivals,” due 18 September 2026 via Minus Head Records in digital and CD formats. A remastered version of “Dangergirl,” featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno, is streaming now with an animated visualizer, and pre-orders are open on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://tinfed.bandcamp.com/album/designated-rivals-redux" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DESIGNATED RIVALS REDUX by TINFED</a>

A remastered ‘Dangergirl’ with Chino Moreno

Moreno appeared on the original “Dangergirl” under the alias C-Note when “Designated Rivals” first came out in 2003 through Attinuator Records and Primitech Releases, as a remix companion to the band’s 2000 album “Tried + True.” The new edition restores his credit under his own name and pairs the remastered track with an animated visualizer.

Co-founder and vocalist Reyka Osburn Bigfeather explains why the band returned to the record after more than two decades: “Rather than just revisiting the past, I wanted to give ‘Designated Rivals’ a treatment it always deserved. The new master and nitrous booster mixes open up the throttle on our industrialized soundscape. Songs like ‘DANGERGIRL’ and ‘CRYSTALLIZED’ can finally be heard at 600 bhp.”

Tinfed expand ‘Designated Rivals Redux’ to 18 tracks

The set runs 18 tracks, adding unreleased material to the out-of-print original. The tracklist: “Designated-ated,” “Soul Division,” “Dangergirl” (featuring Chino Moreno), “Crystallize (Black Heaven),” “Take Out Monsters,” “10′ Tall,” “Rollerskates 2026,” “New Kind of Kick,” “Don’t Drop” (interlude), “Drop Cut” (Raise mix), “Always-Never” (Appliantz remix), “Drop” (UFO! remix), “Immune” (The French – R2D2 mix), “Que Paso” (interlude), “Drop” (R Verrett mix), “Always Never” (Virgin Islands – Holy Spirits mix), “Drop” (Team Sleep – Raise edit) and “Tape Roll Plz” (outro).

“New Kind of Kick,” first issued as a single in 2024, appears on the set, and the Team Sleep edit of “Drop” connects the release to Moreno’s own side project. The reissue follows a remastered edition of “Tried + True” that arrived on 30 January 2026.

About Tinfed

Tinfed formed in 1992 in Sacramento, California, around vocalist, guitarist and programmer Reyka Osburn Bigfeather and guitarist Eric Stenman, who had previously played together in the band Elegy. Over the years the lineup featured drummers Eddie Jorgensen, Giovanni Mercado and Matt McCord, and bassists Nick Frederick and Rick Verrett.

The band released “Synaptic Hardware” in 1993, “Hypersonic Hyperphonic” on Re-Constriction Records in 1996 and “Tried + True” on Hollywood Records in 2000, the same year Tinfed appeared on the soundtrack to “Mission: Impossible II.” During the band’s run, Bigfeather also played guitar on Deathline International‘s 1995 album “Zarathoustra.” The remix collection “Designated Rivals” closed the band’s discography in 2003, the year Tinfed disbanded.

After the split, Bigfeather went on to form Ghostride and Death Valley High, while Stenman now works as a producer and engineer in Los Angeles and plays in The Barbarians of California with Aaron Bruno of Awolnation. Verrett joined Team Sleep, the side project of Chino Moreno. Tinfed resurfaced with the single “New Kind of Kick” in 2024 and the remastered “Tried + True” in January 2026; “Designated Rivals Redux” now completes the band’s catalogue refresh on 18 September 2026.

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