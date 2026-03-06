Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Brussels EBM/coldwave duo Ultra Sunn have released a live video for “Keep Your Eyes Peeled” via Artoffact Records. The song first appeared on the “Night Is Mine EP”, released on March 5, 2021, and later returned on “Keep Your Eyes Peeled: The 3 EPs”.

“Keep Your Eyes Peeled” became the turning point of the band’s story so the duo says adding that “it still creates a strong response when performed live.”

The new clip arrives ahead of the first North American leg of “The Beast In You Tour”, which starts on April 2, 2026 in Vancouver.

Ultra Sunn 2026 tour dates

March 6 – Die Stadtmitte – Karlsruhe, Germany

March 7 – Pont Rouge – Monthey, Switzerland

March 13 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

March 26 – Grenswerk – Venlo, Netherlands

March 27 – Hafenklang – Hamburg, Germany

March 28 – E-Tropolis Festival – Oberhausen, Germany

April 2 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, Canada

April 3 – Substation – Seattle, WA

April 4 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

April 6 – The District – Spokane, WA

April 8 – Realms Arcade – Boise, ID

April 9 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

April 11 – HQ – Denver, CO

April 15 – 101 – El Paso, TX

April 16 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

April 17 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

April 18 – Farm House Collective – Riverside, CA

April 19 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

April 21 – Bizarre Bar – Las Vegas, NV

April 22 – La Santa – Santa Ana, CA

April 23 – Fulton 55 – Fresno, CA

April 24 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

April 25 – The Starlet Room – Sacramento, CA

April 30 – Sonia Live Music Venue – Cambridge, MA

May 2 – Stone Church – Brattlebro, VT

May 3 – Dark Force Fest – Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

May 6 – Metro Baltimore – Baltimore, MD

May 7 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

May 8 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

May 9 – Spirit – Pittsburgh, PA

May 12 – Smalls – Hamtramck, MI

May 13 – Sleeping Village – Chicago, IL

May 14 – Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

May 23 – The Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA

June 18 – Oslo Hackney – London, United Kingdom

June 25 – Folkets Park – Trollhättan, Sweden

September 17 – Le Centre: Hub Créatif – Québec City, Canada

September 18 – Théâtre Fairmount – Montréal, Canada

September 19 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, Canada

About Ultra Sunn

Ultra Sunn formed in late 2019 in Brussels. The duo consists of Sam Huge and Gaelle Souflet. The name came from their reflection on aesthetics, light, and the symbolism of the sun. Their first release was the “Night Is Mine EP” issued on March 5, 2021 via Oráculo Records, followed by “Body Electric” on September 24, 2021.

The standalone track “Can You Believe It” followed on October 28, 2022 and expanded into the “Kill Your Idols” EP on March 3, 2023. Ultra Sunn signed a worldwide multi-album deal with Artoffact in 2023, and that led to the debut full-length “US” on April 19, 2024, “Keep Your Eyes Peeled: The 3 EPs” on September 6, 2024, “Stories” on October 4, 2024, the single “The Beast In You” on March 14, 2025, and the album “The Beast In You” on October 3, 2025.

