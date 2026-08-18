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Twenty 4K cameras, six GoPros, two 360-degree rigs and a drone were pointed at the stage of the TAURON Arena in Kraków on 1 December 2025. The result arrives on 25 September 2026 as “Live in Krakow”, the first live release under Till Lindemann’s own name, issued by Out Of Line across video, audio and a stack of limited vinyl editions. The Polish show was one of the closing arena dates of the “Meine Welt” tour, and the recording carries the full, uncensored set.

The audio formats run 19 tracks. The video editions add a twentieth item, the outro “Home Sweet Home”. Sound is delivered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Dolby Atmos; the Blu-ray is region-free and carries a 16 age rating. Aesthetic Perfection opened the Kraków night, as they did across the tour.

Till Lindemann ‘Live in Krakow’ formats and editions

Out of Line has built an unusually wide format spread around the release. The standard editions are a DVD, a Blu-ray, a CD and Blu-ray digipak, a limited KiT, a heavy black double LP and a limited gold double cassette.

Four collector editions carry the rest of the concept. The 3D Panorama Gatefold pressing comes on metallic blue vinyl and opens into a multi-layer pop-up panorama of the full band on stage. The BLUT edition is a double picture disc: side A1 reproduces Lindemann’s “Katze” painting and side A2 his “Püppi” painting, both made with his own blood, inside a red-tinted gatefold finished with a raised “Blood Rain” varnish. The ALLESFRESSER edition splits the 19 tracks across three picture LPs housed in a cake box, with two full-print slipmats, a branded foam layer and a cake doily; the three-disc split exists to give each side more dynamic range. A FISH ON edition pairs the CD and Blu-ray digipak with a single filled fish vinyl.

The Collectors Fan Box is limited to 4,000 copies worldwide. Inside a 31 by 31 by 5 centimetre heavy carton box sit the CD, the Blu-ray, a 144-page 25 by 25 centimetre “Meine Welt” photo book with gold hot-foil stamping on cover and spine, nine branded magnets, a tour pass and lanyard, a pre-production stage sketch, a setlist art print based on Lindemann’s handwritten setlist, a stage tech blueprint, and a numbered Kabuki collectors card cut from the original “Meine Welt” stage banner.

All editions are open for pre-order through the Out of Line shop, alongside bundles that combine the Blu-ray, digipak and a T-shirt, and a full vinyl collection.

The ‘Live in Krakow’ setlist

The recording follows the Kraków running order: “Intro Meine Welt”, “Fat”, “Und die Engel singen”, “Schweiß”, “Altes Fleisch”, “Golden Shower”, “Sport Frei”, “Tanzlehrerin”, “Blut”, “Allesfresser”, “Prostitution”, “Praise Abort”, “Platz 1”, “Du hast kein Herz”, “Skills in Pills”, “Übers Meer”, “Knebel”, “Fish On” and “Ich hasse Kinder”. “Outro Home Sweet Home” closes the Blu-ray, DVD and KiT versions only.

The “Meine Welt” tour ran through arenas in seventeen countries from late October 2025, with Kraków sitting between Vienna on 29 November and Budapest on 2 December. Dates continued into 2026.

About Till Lindemann

Till Lindemann was born on 4 January 1963 in Leipzig, then East Germany, the son of the journalist Brigitte Lindemann and the poet Werner Lindemann. He trained as a competitive swimmer, worked as a basket weaver and a carpenter, and drummed in the punk band First Arsch from 1986. In 1994 he joined the Berlin project that became Rammstein, taking the role of vocalist and lyricist that he has held since.

His work outside Rammstein began in earnest with Lindemann, the duo he formed with the Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren in the mid-2010s. That pairing released “Skills in Pills” in 2015 on Warner and “F & M” on Universal on 22 November 2019. Tägtgren left the project in November 2020, and Lindemann continued under his own name, issuing the single “Ich hasse Kinder” on 31 May 2021 and the album “Zunge” on 3 November 2023, which he released himself after suspending a planned Universal Music release.

He signed to Out of Line in early 2025. The “Meine Welt” EP followed as a digital single on 20 December 2024 and as a physical release on 28 March 2025, its CD edition carrying remixes by Aesthetic Perfection and by Megabot featuring Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold. A Hocico remix of “Und die Engel singen” appeared in July 2025. In March 2026 he released “Es brennt…”, which includes a version of Marlene Dietrich’s “Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuß auf Liebe eingestellt” and alternate readings by Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail and Greg Mackintosh of Paradise Lost. “Live in Krakow” documents the tour that carried all of that material into arenas.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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