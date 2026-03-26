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Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has released the new single “Es brennt…” via Out Of Line Music. The official NSFW video is out now as well, while the physical editions are scheduled for May 29, 2026. The new clip combines live footage with private tour-life material.

The single will be released as a limited red smoke 12-inch vinyl, a regular black 12-inch vinyl, a limited 7-inch vinyl, a limited minimax picture CD, and a regular maxi CD. The limited 7-inch, and the picture CD are exclusive to the label’s own store.

The CD and 12-inch editions add Till Lindemann’s cover of Marlene Dietrich’s “Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss auf Liebe eingestellt” plus two alternate versions of “Es brennt…” by Alex Terrible and Greg Mackintosh of Paradise Lost. The 7-inch edition contains “Es brennt…” on side A and the Dietrich cover on side B.

Tracklist for the CD and 12-inch editions

“Es brennt…” “Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss auf Liebe eingestellt” “Es brennt…” (The Terrible Version by Alex Terrible) “Es brennt…” (Doomfire Version by Greg Mackintosh of Paradise Lost)

Tracklist for the 7-inch edition

A: “Es brennt…”

B: “Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss auf Liebe eingestellt”

About Till Lindemann

Till Lindemann is a German singer, songwriter, poet, and actor born in Leipzig in 1963. Before Rammstein, he played drums in the Schwerin band First Arsch, which was formed in 1986. Rammstein was then formed in Berlin in 1994, with Lindemann as lead vocalist.

Outside Rammstein, Lindemann launched the duo Lindemann with Swedish musician and producer Peter Tägtgren in 2014. That project released the albums “Skills in Pills” in 2015 and “F & M” in 2019, before ending in 2020.

Under his own name, Lindemann released the album “Zunge” in November 2023. After signing with Out Of Line, the single “Meine Welt” arrived digitally on December 20, 2024 and physically on March 28, 2025. That was followed by “Und die Engel singen” on August 8, 2025, the expanded “Zunge 2025” edition on September 26, 2025, and the double-single “Alles ändert sich” on February 20, 2026.

“Es brennt…” is the next release for the enigmatic frontman.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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