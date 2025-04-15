Aesthetic Perfection resurrects debut as ‘Closer to Human’ + Tour with Till Lindemann
Two decades after the debut album “Close to Human”, Aesthetic Perfection mastermind Daniel Graves has resurrected the album from scratch under a new title: “Closer to Human”. Out June 20, 2025, via Dependent Records, this release is a reconstruction, rebuilt with the same hardware and samples that made the original sound in 2005.
To preview what’s coming, the single “Master” has been released with an accompanying video.
“After 20 years, my debut album Close to Human is back, but not as you remember it,” says Graves. “In 2006, a hard drive crash nearly erased this chapter forever. In 2024, I rebuilt it beat for beat, note for note.”
The album will arrive in multiple physical formats, including a limited red vinyl edition and a 2CD DigiPak with a bonus disc featuring “Lost Master” by Mike Wells (Gridlock) and four new remixes.
Below is another track, “Beautiful”.
Founded in Hollywood in 2000, Aesthetic Perfection hs a sound that blends aggrotech aggression, future pop melodies, and raw industrial. Their 2020 support slot with Till Lindemann (Rammstein) went so well that this fall Aesthetic Perfection will join Lindemann on an extensive arena tour across Europe.
Aesthetic Perfection live in 2025
Old School Electronic Shows
- 20 APR Sheffield (UK) – Resistanz Festival
- 26 APR Mdina (MT) – Dark Malta Festival
- 30 APR Hannover (DE) – MusikZentrum
- 03 MAY Parsippany, NJ (US) – Dark Force Festival
- 24 MAY Oberhausen (DE) – Kulttempel
- 25 MAY Rüsselsheim (DE) – Das Rind
- 28 MAY Seattle, WA (US) – Mechanismus Festival
- 06 JUN Denver, CO (US) – HQ
- 07 JUN Los Angeles, CA (US) – The Paramount
Festival Appearances
- 23 MAY Hallig Langeness (DE) – Schwarze Wellen Festival
- 04 JUL Halle (DE) – Eastside Festival
- 05 JUL Mülheim (DE) – Castle Rock Open Air
- 10 JUL Bolków (PL) – Castle Party
Supporting Till Lindemann – Arena Tour
- 29 OCT Leipzig (DE) – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
- 31 OCT Amsterdam (NL) – Ziggo Dome
- 04 NOV London (UK) – OVO Arena Wembley
- 06 NOV Frankfurt (DE) – Festhalle
- 08 NOV Dortmund (DE) – Westfalenhalle
- 10 NOV Dresden (DE) – Messe Dresden
- 20 NOV Paris (FR) – Adidas Arena
- 21 NOV Düsseldorf (DE) – PSD Bank Dome
- 23 NOV Hamburg (DE) – Barclay Arena
- 25 NOV München (DE) – Olympiahalle
- 27 NOV Nürnberg (DE) – Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
- 29 NOV Wien (AT) – Stadthalle
- 01 DEC Krakow (PL) – Tauron Arena
- 02 DEC Budapest (HU) – MVM Dome
- 04 DEC Bucharest (RO) – ROMEXPO
- 06 DEC Istanbul (TR) – Ülker Sports Arena
- 08 DEC Sofia (BG) – Arena Armeec
- 10 DEC Zagreb (HR) – Arena
- 14 DEC Zürich (CH) – Hallenstadion
- 16 DEC Stuttgart (DE) – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
