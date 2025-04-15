Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Two decades after the debut album “Close to Human”, Aesthetic Perfection mastermind Daniel Graves has resurrected the album from scratch under a new title: “Closer to Human”. Out June 20, 2025, via Dependent Records, this release is a reconstruction, rebuilt with the same hardware and samples that made the original sound in 2005.

To preview what’s coming, the single “Master” has been released with an accompanying video.

“After 20 years, my debut album Close to Human is back, but not as you remember it,” says Graves. “In 2006, a hard drive crash nearly erased this chapter forever. In 2024, I rebuilt it beat for beat, note for note.”

The album will arrive in multiple physical formats, including a limited red vinyl edition and a 2CD DigiPak with a bonus disc featuring “Lost Master” by Mike Wells (Gridlock) and four new remixes.

Below is another track, “Beautiful”.

Founded in Hollywood in 2000, Aesthetic Perfection hs a sound that blends aggrotech aggression, future pop melodies, and raw industrial. Their 2020 support slot with Till Lindemann (Rammstein) went so well that this fall Aesthetic Perfection will join Lindemann on an extensive arena tour across Europe.

Aesthetic Perfection live in 2025

Old School Electronic Shows

20 APR Sheffield (UK) – Resistanz Festival

26 APR Mdina (MT) – Dark Malta Festival

30 APR Hannover (DE) – MusikZentrum

03 MAY Parsippany, NJ (US) – Dark Force Festival

24 MAY Oberhausen (DE) – Kulttempel

25 MAY Rüsselsheim (DE) – Das Rind

28 MAY Seattle, WA (US) – Mechanismus Festival

06 JUN Denver, CO (US) – HQ

07 JUN Los Angeles, CA (US) – The Paramount

Festival Appearances

23 MAY Hallig Langeness (DE) – Schwarze Wellen Festival

04 JUL Halle (DE) – Eastside Festival

05 JUL Mülheim (DE) – Castle Rock Open Air

10 JUL Bolków (PL) – Castle Party

Supporting Till Lindemann – Arena Tour

29 OCT Leipzig (DE) – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

31 OCT Amsterdam (NL) – Ziggo Dome

04 NOV London (UK) – OVO Arena Wembley

06 NOV Frankfurt (DE) – Festhalle

08 NOV Dortmund (DE) – Westfalenhalle

10 NOV Dresden (DE) – Messe Dresden

20 NOV Paris (FR) – Adidas Arena

21 NOV Düsseldorf (DE) – PSD Bank Dome

23 NOV Hamburg (DE) – Barclay Arena

25 NOV München (DE) – Olympiahalle

27 NOV Nürnberg (DE) – Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

29 NOV Wien (AT) – Stadthalle

01 DEC Krakow (PL) – Tauron Arena

02 DEC Budapest (HU) – MVM Dome

04 DEC Bucharest (RO) – ROMEXPO

06 DEC Istanbul (TR) – Ülker Sports Arena

08 DEC Sofia (BG) – Arena Armeec

10 DEC Zagreb (HR) – Arena

14 DEC Zürich (CH) – Hallenstadion

16 DEC Stuttgart (DE) – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

