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Swedish synthpop trio Vogon Poetry release “Further Than Before” on 28 August 2026 through Audite Records. The track takes its subject from “For All Mankind”, the television series that rewrites the space race as a competition that never stopped, and works references to the Moon, the Jamestown base and Mars into the lyric. It is open for pre-order on Bandcamp and goes to streaming platforms on the release date.

<a href="https://vogonpoetrymusic.bandcamp.com/album/further-than-before" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Further Than Before by Vogon Poetry</a>

Roger Tell and Peter Johansson of Scala wrote the music, Tell the lyrics, and John Andersson sings it. The label describes the song as melodic and melancholic electronic pop, with atmospheric synths carrying the hooks. No video has been announced.

Where ‘Further Than Before’ sits in the Vogon Poetry catalogue

The single continues a run the band has kept up through 2026. “All Systems Red”, written by Tell with Peter Johansson and drawn from Martha Wells’s “The Murderbot Diaries”, came out on 5 June 2026, followed by the “Sanctuary Moon Remix” of the same track on 10 July. Before those, the trio had spent much of 2024 and 2025 working with Scala, releasing the “Home” EP in July 2024 and the “Away” remix EP in June 2025, and reached 2026 with the collaborative “Starfields” in February and the Diskodiktator project “Mina Kvarter (I Sektor ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha)” in March.

Their most recent album is “The Guide”, issued on 3 March 2023 and followed in October that year by the companion release “The Guide (Solid Extras)”.

About Vogon Poetry

Vogon Poetry formed in Gothenburg in 2012 and took their name from Douglas Adams’s “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”, the source that has supplied most of their release titles since. The debut single “The Third Worst Poetry in the Universe” set the pattern: electronic pop built on science fiction, television and imagined futures rather than on the confessional material the genre usually favours. The line-up is Roger Tell, Daniel Önnerby and John Andersson, with Önnerby also responsible for the artwork.

The first album, “Don’t Panic”, appeared on CDr through Audite Records on 30 April 2014. “The Prefect Stories” followed on the Russian label ScentAir Records on 28 August 2015, “Life, the Universe and Everything” on 20 April 2018 and “Deep Thought” as a limited CD on 30 October 2020. A steady sequence of digital singles and EPs ran alongside them, among them “Changes” and the “Passions” EP in 2020, the Swedish-language “Djupare Tankar” and “Atomic Skies” in 2021, “The Forbidden Land” and “Milliways” in 2022, and “Gargle Blaster” and its remixes across 2022 and 2023.

The band has also worked outside its own catalogue, joining Electric City Cowboys for the “Electric Passion” EP in July 2020 and Social Ambitions for “Time” in January 2023, and appearing on the 2021 download compilation “2011-2021 Swedish Electro Scene” alongside Machinista and others from the same circle. Tell discussed the band’s approach in a Side-Line interview in July 2023. “Further Than Before” is their second original single of 2026.

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