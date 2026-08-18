Siva Six join Das Ich for shows in Barcelona on 11 September and Madrid on 12 September 2026. Siva Six also play Schattenwelt Festival in Vienna in November.

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Siva Six and Das Ich share a bill in Spain for the first time on 11 and 12 September 2026, playing Sala Upload in Barcelona and Sala Nazca in Madrid. The Greek dark electro project confirmed the two dates on 6 August. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster ES at €32.10 including booking fee, doors open at 20:00 on both nights and the shows start at 20:30. The run doubles as Das Ich’s first Spanish visit since the release of their album “Fanal”.

11 September 2026 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload, Poble Espanyol

12 September 2026 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Nazca

The Barcelona date is promoted by Eclipse Group with Pentagram, the Madrid date by Escridiscos, both coordinated by RRS Promo. They are the opening two shows of a Das Ich run that continues to Übach-Palenberg on 9 October, Berlin’s Heilig-Kreuz-Kirche on 10 October and Hannover’s Subkultur on 4 December.

Siva Six at Schattenwelt Festival in Vienna

Siva Six also appear at Schattenwelt Festival on Saturday 7 November 2026 at ((SZENE)) Wien, Hauffgasse 26 in Vienna. Doors are at 16:00 and the day starts at 16:30, with a capacity of 400 tickets. The Saturday bill also carries :SITD:, In Strict Confidence, Schramm, Seelennacht and Deeper You. The festival opens the previous evening, 6 November, at Replugged in the seventh district with Die Selektion, VK Goes Wild, Aux Animaux and Christian Fetish. It is the seventh edition and the first since 2022. A running order for the Saturday has not been published.

Away from the stage, Siva Six announced a merchandise agreement on 6 July with Second Tooth, the merchandise brand run by ArtOfFact Records, which also carries lines for Front Line Assembly, Actors, Test Dept., Cevin Key, She Past Away and Das Ich.

<a href="https://sivasix.bandcamp.com/album/black-will-remastered-re-release" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Black Will (Remastered /Re-release ) by Siva Six</a>

About Siva Six

Siva Six grew out of Wintermute, a project started in Athens in 1997 by the vocalist Z with the keyboard players Evi and Noid. After Evi’s departure, Z and Noid renamed the act Siva Six and released the debut album “Rise New Flesh” on the Italian label Decadance Records in 2005, the year the band now counts as its founding. “Black Will” followed on the same label in 2006, and a 2008 double-CD edition paired a reissue of the debut with a bonus disc of fifteen remixes. Noid left at the end of 2006 and was replaced on keyboards by U-Ri, who remains alongside Z.

The band signed to Alfa Matrix in 2010 and stayed for seven releases across twelve years. “The Twin Moons” arrived in 2011 on CD and as a limited double-CD box, with separate Japanese and European remix editions. The fifteen-track “Superstition” EP followed in 2013 and the fourth album “Dawn of Days” in 2016, which entered the German Electronic Web Charts top ten that November. The digital remix album “NYX” appeared in 2018 and the four-track digital single “Ghost Dance” in April 2021.

“DeathCult”, their fifth studio album, came out on 19 November 2021, twelve tracks produced, mixed and mastered by Psychon of Septicflesh, and held a place in the German Electronic Web Charts top fifteen for eight consecutive weeks. It is dedicated to three of the band’s listeners, Anja, Izi and Vangelis. Advoxya Records issued a limited remastered “Black Will” on 10 October 2022 with two bonus remixes, and the eight-track digital EP “Fight the Machine” closed the Alfa Matrix period in May 2023. The band relocated from Athens to Leipzig in 2016.

Their twentieth-anniversary campaign began in December 2025 with a ten-minute retrospective video made by Artstinks.com, and continued through a 50-item anniversary bundle in January 2026 and a series of signed “Black Will” CD giveaways. The Spanish dates with Das Ich are the campaign’s first live shows.

About Das Ich

Stefan Ackermann and Bruno Kramm met in Bayreuth in 1989 and formed Das Ich the same year, Ackermann handling vocals and lyrics, Kramm the music and electronics. The pair also founded the Danse Macabre label in 1989, which has released their catalogue since.

After fifteen years without new material, the duo returned with the single “Lazarus” on 15 August 2025, in single, Himmelfahrt and Erweckung versions. “Brutus” followed on 12 September 2025 with an Imperator Clubmix. The album “Fanal” arrived on 31 October 2025 on Danse Macabre in cassette, CD, double-CD, box and vinyl editions, the LP a white-in-black splatter pressing limited to 500 copies. Its eight tracks are “Menschenfeind”, “Lazarus”, “Was Bin Ich?”, “Vanitas”, “Dantes Hölle”, “Brutus”, “Prometheus” and “Genesis”. Kramm produced and recorded it at Danse Macabre Studios and supplied the cover artwork; Florian PunktP contributed drum loops to two tracks. Kramm discussed the band’s methods at length in a Side-Line interview in February 2026. Barcelona and Madrid carry that record to Spanish stages.

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