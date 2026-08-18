Casual Confrontation released “ARREBATO” on August 14, 2026, a bilingual reggaeton and industrial track and the first single from the album “BASTION”.

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Nashville project Casual Confrontation, run by songwriter and producer Frankie Diez, released “ARREBATO” as a digital single on August 14, 2026. It is the first single from a forthcoming album titled “BASTION”, and it sets reggaeton’s dembow rhythm against darkwave synths and industrial percussion. The track runs 2:09. Diez tags it as darkwave, EBM, electro-industrial, industrial techno and reggaeton.

Diez explains the combination through where he grew up rather than through genre theory.

I always listened to reggaeton growing up in both Puerto Rico and in Miami, and the genre fusion always felt natural, since much of reggaeton can easily have somewhat of a dark-clubbing atmosphere already.

The lyric is bilingual, moving between Spanish verses and an English chorus. It describes someone from years earlier turning up repeatedly in the same dark club, and the point at which the singer stops being polite about it.

<a href="https://casualconfrontation.bandcamp.com/track/arrebato" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ARREBATO by Casual Confrontation</a>

A lyric video accompanies the release.

Casual Confrontation ‘ARREBATO’ takes its title from a 1979 Spanish film

The Spanish word translates as “rapture”. The announcement links the title to “Arrebato”, written and directed by Iván Zulueta and released in Spain in 1979. Zulueta’s film, distributed internationally as “Rapture”, follows a horror director whose fixation on filming turns consuming, and it circulated for years as a cult title rather than as a commercial release. The song moves that idea onto a club floor: attention that has hardened into surveillance, and a refusal delivered in two languages.

Structurally the track keeps the two languages apart. The verses stay in Spanish and hold the questions; the chorus switches to English and drops the questions entirely. At 2:09 there is no bridge and no second act, which leaves the dembow pattern and the synth line carrying the whole arrangement.

“ARREBATO” is available on Bandcamp and on streaming services. No release date has been announced for “BASTION”, and no tracklist for the album has been published.

About Casual Confrontation

Casual Confrontation is the recording name of Frankie Diez, a songwriter, producer and composer based in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born in Romania and grew up in Puerto Rico and in Miami, Florida, before moving to Nashville. He was a classically trained pianist by the age of 11 and began writing songs in high school. His Bandcamp profile carries a single line of self-description: “Confrontational music for the Casual listener”.

Diez began releasing full-length material under the Casual Confrontation name to document his own writing and production, and states the purpose plainly on his site.

I aim to help artists say exactly what they want and need to say in the form of a song, giving them a space to let their words, feelings, and emotions flourish without boundary or judgement.

That site lists three self-produced albums: “Unspoken Emotions” in 2020, “In the Middlegrowth of the Afternoon” in 2021 and “Impatience + Hope” in 2022. Diez wrote and produced all three himself, and he lists the genres he writes in as pop, rock, indie, alternative, country, Latin, R&B, experimental, EDM and folk. Alongside that output he has written for other artists, including “Back to Me”, which he co-wrote and performed on Martin Chiesl’s 2021 album “Work From Home”.

The turn toward darker electronic material is more recent, and the Casual Confrontation Bandcamp page currently holds only the two tracks that mark it. “[D]LaM!”, released on September 25, 2025 and written, recorded and produced by Diez alone, is tagged as dark electro, darkwave, industrial, industrial dance and synthpop. “ARREBATO” continues in that direction and adds the reggaeton rhythm that gives the track its shape.

“BASTION” will be the first Casual Confrontation album built around that sound, and “ARREBATO” is the first piece of it to be released.

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