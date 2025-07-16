Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a new remix of his single “Und die Engel singen”, reworked by Mexican industrial-electro act Hocico. The ‘Alas Caidas Remix by Hocico‘, is out now via Out Of Line Music on all major streaming platforms. The physical release of “Und die Engel singen” is scheduled for August 8, 2025.

The remix follows Lindemann’s recent festival tour and is presented as the B-side of the upcoming “Und die Engel singen” vinyl, which is currently available for pre-order in two formats: a limited-edition picture vinyl and a standard black vinyl.

A CD version is also coming up including these 4 tracks:

Und die Engel singen Und die Engel singen – Alas Caidas Hocico Remix Und die Engel singen – Virtual Riot Remix Und die Engel singen – White Zoo Remix

Below is the streaming 2-track version.

And this is the official video for “Und die Engel singen”.

Till Lindemann ‘Meine Welt’ tour begins in October

Lindemann’s upcoming “Meine Welt” tour will take him across Europe starting October 29, 2025, in Leipzig, Germany. The tour includes stops in Amsterdam, Antwerp, London, Madrid, Istanbul, Milan, and Zurich, among others, and features Aesthetic Perfection as the special guest. The full list of confirmed tour dates is available below:

29.10.2025, QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, DE

31.10.2025, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

02.11.2025, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, BE

04.11.2025, OVO Arena Wembley, London, GB

06.11.2025, Festhalle, Frankfurt, DE

08.11.2025, Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, DE

10.11.2025, Messe Dresden, Dresden, DE

13.11.2025, Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, ES

15.11.2025, Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, ES

20.11.2025, Adidas Arena, Paris, FR

21.11.2025, PSD BANK DOME, Dusseldorf, DE

23.11.2025, Barclays Arena, Hamburg, DE

25.11.2025, Olympiahalle, Munich, DE

27.11.2025, Arena NÜRNBERGER Versicherung, Nuremberg, DE

29.11.2025, Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, AT

01.12.2025, TAURON Arena, Krakow, PL

02.12.2025, MVM Dome, Budapest, HU

04.12.2025, ROMEXPO, Bukarest, RO

06.12.2025, Ülker Sports Arena, Istanbul, TR

08.12.2025, Arena 8888, Sofia, BG

10.12.2025, Arena, Zagreb, HR

12.12.2025, Alcatraz, Milan, IT

14.12.2025, Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

16.12.2025, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, DE

18.12.2025, O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

07.01.2026, Almaty Arena, Almaty, KZ

09.01.2026, Axelon Karting Centre Anhor Park, Tashkent, UZ

11.01.2026, Sports Palace, Tbilisi, GE

About Till Lindemann

Born on January 4, 1963, in Leipzig, Germany, Till Lindemann is mostly known as the lead vocalist and lyricist for the industrial metal band Rammstein. Before his musical career, he was a competitive swimmer, ranking seventh in the 400-meter freestyle at the 1978 European Junior Swimming Championships. A subsequent injury led him to explore other paths, including carpentry and basket weaving.

In the mid-1980s, Lindemann began his musical journey as a drummer for the punk band First Arsch. By 1994, he co-founded Rammstein, propelling the band to international acclaim with his deep vocals and provocative stage presence. Beyond Rammstein, he has pursued solo projects, notably the band Lindemann, and has collaborated with artists like Apocalyptica.

An accomplished poet, Lindemann has published several poetry collections, including “Messer” (2002) and “In stillen Nächten” (2013). He also started acting, with appearances in films such as “Pola X” (1999) and “Vinzent” (2004).

In March 2025 we announced that the Rammstein frontman had signed to Out of Line.

