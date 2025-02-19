Till Lindemann signs to Out of Line and releases 'Meine Welt' EP in March

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out March 28th is the first release on Out of Line for Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. “Meine Welt” (My World) comes as a limited CD and vinyl single.

Apart from the title track the MCD version also includes remixes by Aesthetic Perfection and a Megabot remix featuring Zacky Vengeance, best known as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold.

The release is also out as a 7inch, which the main version of the title track, plus the Megabot remix.

Till Lindemann ‘Meine Welt’ European tour 2025

4 Jul 2025 – D – Erfurt, Messehalle

6 Jul 2025 – I – Lucca, Piazza Napoleone

11 Jul 2025 – Cz – Vizovice, Masters Of Rock Festival

29 Oct 2025 – D – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

31 Oct 2025 – Nl – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

4 Nov 2025 – Gb – London, Ovo Arena Wembley

6 Nov 2025 – D – Frankfurt A.M., Festhalle

8 Nov 2025 – D – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

10 Nov 2025 – D – Dresden, Messe Dresden

20 Nov 2025 – F – Paris, Adidas Arena

21 Nov 2025 – D – Düsseldorf, Psd Bank Dome

23 Nov 2025 – D – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

25 Nov 2025 – D – München, Olympiahalle

27 Nov 2025 – D – Nürnberg, Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

29 Nov 2025 – A – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

1 Dec 2025 – Pl – Krakow, Tauron Arena

2 Dec 2025 – H – Budapest, The Mvm Dome

4 Dec 2025 – Ro – Bucharest, Romeexpo

6 Dec 2025 – Tr – Istanbul, Ulker Sports Arena

8 Dec 2025 – Bg – Sofia, Arena Armeec

10 Dec 2025 – Hr – Zagreb, Arena Zagreb

14 Dec 2025 – Ch – Zürich, Hallenstadion

16 Dec 2025 – D – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

About Till Lindemann

Born on January 4, 1963, in Leipzig, Germany, Till Lindemann is mostly known as the lead vocalist and lyricist for the industrial metal band Rammstein. Before his musical career, he was a competitive swimmer, ranking seventh in the 400-meter freestyle at the 1978 European Junior Swimming Championships. A subsequent injury led him to explore other paths, including carpentry and basket weaving.

In the mid-1980s, Lindemann began his musical journey as a drummer for the punk band First Arsch. By 1994, he co-founded Rammstein, propelling the band to international acclaim with his deep vocals and provocative stage presence. Beyond Rammstein, he has pursued solo projects, notably the band Lindemann, and has collaborated with artists like Apocalyptica.

An accomplished poet, Lindemann has published several poetry collections, including “Messer” (2002) and “In stillen Nächten” (2013). He also started acting, with appearances in films such as “Pola X” (1999) and “Vinzent” (2004).

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)