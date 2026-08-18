Alex Okami released “Permanent Disease” on July 30, 2026, produced by Manuel Perez, and plays seven US dates across the Southwest in September.

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Phoenix post-punk and darkwave artist Alex Okami released “Permanent Disease” as a digital single on July 30, 2026, and the track now opens a seven-date US run booked across California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada in September 2026. Okami wrote and performed the song. Manuel Perez produced, mixed and mastered it, and added synths.

Okami has tied the lyric directly to his own health rather than to a character or a scenario.

It’s a song about life-long ailments taking hold of your mental and physical health to the point that it feels like your world is permanently over. As a sufferer of negative health conditions, I needed an outlet to express how I was feeling about my situation.

The track runs 2:49 and is the only piece on the release. It is available on Bandcamp and on streaming services, with no physical edition announced. Okami tags it as post-punk, darkwave, goth and indie electronic.

<a href="https://alexokami.bandcamp.com/track/permanent-disease" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Permanent Disease by Alex Okami</a>

Alex Okami ‘Permanent Disease’ brings a new production credit

The Perez credit is the change here. Okami’s earlier recordings were handled by Caleb DiLoreto, who mixed, mastered and engineered both “The Strange EP” and the “Strange As Angels” album, and who also performed on the 2021 single “The Wolf”. “Permanent Disease” is the first Okami release with Perez in the production, mixing and mastering chair.

It is also the third standalone single in nine months, after “Holy Water” on November 20, 2025 and “Night Terrors” on February 10, 2026. No album or EP has been announced to collect them.

The three singles also mark a change of release pattern. Everything Okami issued before them was gathered into an EP or an album, and each of those came with a physical run: “The Strange EP” as a cassette, “Strange As Angels” as an ultra clear 12-inch vinyl with black splatter and as a limited clear cassette. Both cassette editions are now sold out. The 2025 and 2026 singles have stayed digital.

The run opens in Los Angeles and closes in Las Vegas, with a Phoenix hometown date at a record shop in between.

12.09.2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – The Paramount

13.09.2026 – Tempe, AZ, USA – Lighthouse Kava Bar

18.09.2026 – Trinidad, CO, USA – Trinidad Lounge

19.09.2026 – Santa Fe, NM, USA – Hotel Glorieta

20.09.2026 – El Paso, TX, USA – Rosewood Bar

22.09.2026 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Central Records

26.09.2026 – Las Vegas, NV, USA – The Griffin

About Alex Okami

Alex Okami is a solo post-punk and darkwave project based in Phoenix, Arizona. The first release under the name was the five-track EP “Under the Same Moon”, issued on April 3, 2020 and made up of “New Me Knew You”, “Bones”, “Veins”, “Severed Silhouette” and “Lunar Fever”.

A gap of more than a year followed before the single “The Wolf” on August 1, 2021. Okami wrote it and performed it with Caleb DiLoreto, who mixed, mastered, produced and engineered the recording at Mercy Recordings. DiLoreto stayed on for the next two releases.

Physical output began in 2025. “The Strange EP” appeared on January 25, 2025 in a cassette-only edition limited to 20 copies, collecting “In the Dark”, “Vampiros”, “Under My Skin”, “Haunted By You” and “In the Dark (Corbeau Hangs Remix)”. DiLoreto mixed, mastered and engineered it, Nick Toppel added guitar, and Okami supplied the artwork.

The debut album “Strange As Angels” followed on March 20, 2025 with nine tracks: “In the Dark”, “Telarañas”, “Under My Skin”, “Monster”, “Vampiros”, “Gloom Culture”, “Blood Bond”, “Haunted By You” and “Twilight”. Four of the five songs from the cassette EP carried over, and the record extended the same set with new material. A remix of “Vampiros” by Male Tears sits alongside it on Okami’s Bandcamp page.

Since the album, the project has moved on singles: “Holy Water” in November 2025, “Night Terrors” in February 2026 and now “Permanent Disease”. The September run is the first announced touring block behind them.

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