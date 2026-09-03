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Twelve days after the first live single, Till Lindemann has put out a second. “Du hast kein Herz (Live In Kraków)” appeared on streaming platforms on September 2, 2026, together with a live video cut from the concert footage. It follows “Übers Meer (Live In Kraków)”, which arrived on August 21, and both tracks preview “Live In Kraków”, the concert album and film that Out Of Line releases on September 25, 2026.

The recording comes from the TAURON Arena in Kraków on December 1, 2025, one of the closing arena dates of the “Meine Welt” tour, and the video was published on the Till Lindemann YouTube channel. “Du hast kein Herz” sits fourteenth in the nineteen-track running order of the audio editions, three positions before “Übers Meer”. The show was filmed with twenty 4K cameras, six GoPros, two 360-degree rigs and a drone, and the live album is available in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 7.1 and Dolby Atmos alongside the stereo mix.

Where ‘Du hast kein Herz’ comes from

The studio version of “Du hast kein Herz” is the fifth track on “Zunge”, the album Lindemann released himself on November 3, 2023 after suspending a planned Universal Music release. Lindemann wrote the lyrics and Sky van Hoff wrote and produced the music. “Übers Meer”, the first live single, comes from the same album, where it sits one track earlier.

Till Lindemann reissued that album in 2025 as “Zunge 2025”, adding nine tracks, three of them previously unreleased, plus remixes. The two Till Lindemann live singles so far draw only on “Zunge” material; the Kraków set also includes songs from the Lindemann duo albums (“Skills in Pills”, “Fat”, “Praise Abort”, “Fish On”, “Golden Shower”, “Knebel”, “Allesfresser”, “Blut”, “Platz 1”), the 2021 single “Ich hasse Kinder” and “Und die Engel singen” from the “Meine Welt” EP.

The “Meine Welt” tour ran through arenas in seventeen countries from late October 2025, with the Kraków date sitting between Vienna on November 29 and Budapest on December 2, and Aesthetic Perfection opening.

The concert recording that came out of it, “Live In Kraków”, arrives as a DVD, a Blu-ray, a CD and Blu-ray digipak, a limited KiT, a black double LP, a gold double cassette and a set of collector editions, including a 4,000-copy fan box. The full format rundown and setlist are in the Side-Line announcement linked above; the Blu-ray is region-free and carries a 16 age rating. Pre-orders run through the Out Of Line shop, and the two live singles are on the usual streaming services.

About Till Lindemann

Till Lindemann, born in Leipzig on January 4, 1963, has been the vocalist and lyricist of Rammstein since the band formed in Berlin in 1994. His work outside the group started with Lindemann, the duo with Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren that released “Skills in Pills” on Warner in 2015 and “F & M” on Universal on November 22, 2019. Tägtgren left in November 2020. Lindemann continued under his own name with the single “Ich hasse Kinder” on May 31, 2021 and the self-released album “Zunge” on November 3, 2023, which he toured across Europe that November and December.

Till Lindemann signed to Out Of Line in early 2025. The “Meine Welt” EP came out digitally on December 20, 2024 and physically on March 28, 2025, with CD remixes by Aesthetic Perfection and by Megabot featuring Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold. A Hocico remix of “Und die Engel singen” followed in July 2025, and “Es brennt…” in March 2026, with alternate versions by Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail and Greg Mackintosh of Paradise Lost.

The “Meine Welt” tour took that material into arenas across 2025 and 2026, and the first edition of TILL FEST took place in Leipzig in 2025. “Du hast kein Herz (Live In Kraków)” is the second extract from the concert recording that closes that tour cycle on record, and the first Till Lindemann live album under his own name.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com