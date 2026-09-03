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For this new EP, Serbian producer Goran Alavux has teamed up with the Dutch label New York Haunted.

It features four tracks that quickly immerse the listener in Alavux’s brand of Dark-Techno. Two of the tracks are hard and dark, at times interwoven with Industrial sounds and occasionally infused with a touch of EBM. In my opinion, these are the stronger tracks. The other two tracks don’t sound bad, but they are a bit too repetitive for my taste and lack the same menacing quality.

Alavux always has something to offer, consistently combining high productivity with quality. (Rating:7).

Listen to “M 5.3”:

<a href="https://newyorkhaunted.bandcamp.com/track/nyh404-03-alavux-m-53" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NYH404 03 Alavux – M 5.3. by New York Haunted</a>

About Alavux

Alavux is the main recording alias of Serbian producer Goran Alavuk, who also records as Solaris Path. Discogs lists his releases from 2008 onwards on labels including Twilight 76 Records, Vocode Records, Bass Agenda Recordings, Diffuse Reality, Bunker Records and his own 0ktag0n Records, where the “Underground Is Resistance” series appears. Side-Line reviewed Polar Light on Adriatiko Recordings in January 2026 and Underground Is Resistance on 0ktag0n Records in February 2026.

“Illusions” was released by New York Haunted on 28 May 2026 as a download. The four tracks are “Illusions”, “Aerial”, “M 5.3.” and “Mutatio”. No production credits are listed on the Bandcamp page and the EP has no Discogs entry at the time of writing. It is the third Alavux release reviewed on Side-Line in 2026.

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