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HANDS will return to Berlin’s Urban Spree on Saturday, 2 January 2027 for another New Year edition of HANDS Label Night, bringing together six live projects and two DJ sets for an evening moving through rhythm’n’noise, industrial techno and the harder edges of electronic music.

The live line-up features SONAR, NULLVEKTOR, GREYHOUND, ICD-10, ESPECTRA NEGRA and MARIE, while HANDS founder Udo Wiessmann and HELLS will take care of the DJ sets. The night begins at 19:00, with doors also opening at 19:00.

It is a particularly representative cross-section of the label’s history and current direction. SONAR, the Belgian project of Dirk Ivens and Eric Van Wonterghem, remain one of the defining names associated with rhythm’n’noise; their most recent HANDS album, “Future Cries”, arrived in 2023 after a nine-year album break. NULLVEKTOR, Stefan Böhm’s long-running project, connects industrial techno with rhythm’n’noise and has been part of the HANDS orbit since the early 2000s.

GREYHOUND return with their uncompromising rhythmic approach, while ICD-10 arrive after releasing “Quantum Disruption” in May 2026, an album built around industrial-techno propulsion, seismic low-end pressure and tightly controlled rhythmic structures; it also includes a collaboration with GREYHOUND on “Merging Power”. ESPECTRA NEGRA, the project of Verónica Mota, brings the darker and more abrasive end of industrial techno to the bill, while MARIE completes the six-act live programme.

The event also continues what has become a recurring Urban Spree tradition. HANDS staged its previous New Year Label Night there on 3 January 2026, following other Berlin editions at the same venue. The Dortmund-based label itself was founded by Udo Wiessmann in 1990 and became closely associated with the development of rhythm’n’noise while maintaining a catalogue extending into industrial techno, IDM, breakcore, ambient, electronica and sound art.

HANDS Label Night Berlin – Saturday, 2 January 2027, Urban Spree

Live:

SONAR

NULLVEKTOR

GREYHOUND

ICD-10

ESPECTRA NEGRA

MARIE

DJ:

UDO WIESSMANN

HELLS

Doors / Start: 19:00

Both e-tickets and limited physical hard tickets are available through HANDS Bandcamp. For those who prefer to begin the year with considerably more noise than champagne, Berlin already has its first serious industrial appointment of 2027.

About HANDS

Udo Wiessmann founded HANDS in 1990 in his home town of Fürth in Franconia as an outlet for his own projects Atrum, Severance and Winterkälte, starting with limited-edition cassettes and industrial compilations. The first CDs followed in 1994 and the first vinyl, a Winterkälte 7″, in 1995. In the late 1990s the label moved to Dortmund and began issuing full albums on CD, opening with the debuts of Orphx, Ah Cama-Sotz and Needle Sharing and continuing with Mono No Aware, S.I.N.A. and Xabec. Winterkälte’s drum’n’noise records became reference points for the rhythm’n’noise scene, and the catalogue later extended into industrial techno, IDM, drum & bass, breakcore, ambient, electronica and sound art with acts including Nullvektor, Empusae, Geistform, Wieloryb, Monolith, Greyhound and Ontal, alongside reissues of The Klinik back catalogue. Between 1997 and around 2004 the label also ran the vinyl-only power electronics and noise sublabel 220N, and most of its sleeves and paper CD packs are designed by Nicola Bork.

Live events sit at the centre of the label’s calendar. Wiessmann started the Forms of Hands label festival in 2001 with Michael Pfefferkorn and the promoter LaborNeun; since 2012 it has taken place at the Förderturm in Bönen in the Ruhr area, and each edition comes with a “Forms Of Hands” compilation of exclusive tracks by the acts on the bill. The Beats and Noise event at the Kulttempel in Oberhausen returns on 10 October 2026 with Sonar, Ancient Methods, Maschinenkrieger KR52, Hysteresis, ICD-10 and Mortaja. In Berlin, a HANDS Label Night at Bi Nuu marked the label’s 28th year in January 2018 before the series settled at Urban Spree, where it now runs twice a year: a summer edition (8 July 2023, 28 June 2025 and 27 June 2026) and a New Year edition. The sold-out 4 January 2025 night had Sonar, Eric De Vries, Greyhound, Templer, Espectra Negra and Phasenmensch on the bill, and 3 January 2026 brought Ah Cama-Sotz, Maschinenkrieger KR52, Supersimmetria, 16Pad Noise Terrorist and Incendie. The 2 January 2027 night is the third New Year edition of HANDS Label Night at Urban Spree in a row.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.