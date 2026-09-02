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Musicians from Berlin, Pietrasanta and Ibagué make up Hellkern Warriors, and the gothic rock project’s fourth single, “Rain, Steam & Speed”, is out now as a self-released digital track on Bandcamp and the streaming platforms. The song runs 4:16 and came out on 18 April 2026. Hellkern Warriors mix analog synths, guitar, bass and drums with a cinematic production, and the lyrics deal with futurism, inner conflict and decay.

<a href="https://hellkernwarriors.bandcamp.com/track/rain-steam-speed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rain, Steam & Speed by Hellkern Warriors</a>

The band describes the track as “an urban nightscape of rain, neon lights, and unstoppable speed”. An official video accompanies the single, and the song currently tops the public vote in the Alternative category of the HOFA Song Contest 2026.

Singer Tom Radar wrote to Side-Line that the new release “continues the sonic vision of our previous singles Petrol & Water and Helkern Warriors”. All three, plus “Endless Road”, are single tracks; the band has not released an EP or album so far.

About Hellkern Warriors

Hellkern Warriors formed in early 2025 as a four-piece spread across three countries. Drummer and producer Mauricio Castro (Ibagué, Colombia) initiated the project together with Alessandro Vezzoni (Pietrasanta, Italy), who plays synths under the names Kabal Apokalypse and Dylan Phoenix and runs Funeral Records Autoproduction; his earlier projects include Erotic Funeral, the EBM act Toxic Industry and the gothic rock project Binario 0. Tom Radar, singer and guitarist of the Berlin darkwave band Radarfield, took over lyrics, vocals and guitar after presenting the first demos in June 2025, and Colombian guitarist and bassist Fabian Parra, of Ghoulish Pain and Lemarchand, plays bass. Castro, who also drums in Impromtus ad Mortem and Lemarchand, mixes and produces the recordings at his own Artgot Studios.

The band name refers to the Helkern computer worm. The debut single, spelled “Helkern Warriors” after the worm, appeared on 12 September 2025, followed by “Petrol & Water” on 1 November 2025 and “Endless Road” on 28 December 2025, both with official videos, and the band also appears on the compilation “Pulse In The Void – Vol.1”. “Rain, Steam & Speed”, out since 18 April 2026, is the fourth single, and the group collects the series under the working title “The Pulse of the Void”.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com