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“I’d rather you feel something uncomfortable than nothing at all.” That is how BEEJAYBEE, a producer based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, sums up his debut album. “VINAVVAVE” came out on 23 July 2026 as a self-released digital album on Bandcamp, and it also streams on Spotify. Across ten tracks the record mixes industrial timbre, analog noise and tape texture with a soul core and the pulse of Saigon’s house scene.

<a href="https://beejaybee.bandcamp.com/album/vinavvave" target="_blank" rel="noopener">VINAVVAVE by BEEJAYBEE</a>

The producer described the material in a message to Side-Line: “Just released my debut album, VINAVVAVE, ten tracks cut and reharmonized from raw analog texture, tape hiss, mechanical noise, the hum of machines that were never meant to be instruments. Physical sound pressure and industrial timbre wrapped around a soul core, carrying some of the pulse of Saigon’s own house scene, worked from the inside rather than sampled for effect.”

The tracklist runs “NHO KHONG”, “MOI THI CHOI DUNG THI THOI”, “MAT CA TUOI”, “NHAN VUI”, “ANH BE LY CAY CHO”, “DAU DAU MUA”, “U NGON NGU NGANH”, “TU VIEN SAI GON”, “QUANG DAU” and “PHAI”. The album’s own notes describe it as moving in three stretches, opening dark and unrelenting.

BEEJAYBEE’s home studio in Saigon

The record was made almost entirely alone. BEEJAYBEE built a small home studio after arriving in Saigon and calls it his monastery. He described the road to it in the same message: “Built alone in a small home studio I call my monastery, after eighteen years inside China’s music industry […] then burning all of it down to start over here.” The name, the network and the earlier version of himself went with it; the album is, in his own words, a direct expression of the producer’s own body rather than a description of anywhere he has lived.

About BEEJAYBEE

BEEJAYBEE spent eighteen years as a producer inside China’s music industry before leaving that career and the name he had worked under. About two years before the album he moved alone to Ho Chi Minh City, where he set up a home studio and started again from a room, a machine and whatever sound was within reach. “VINAVVAVE”, self-released on 23 July 2026, is his debut album under the BEEJAYBEE name and the first result of that studio.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com