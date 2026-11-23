Then Comes Silence’s “Requiem Ballroom” is out on Metropolis Records; Karo Kratochwil reviews the Swedish trio’s split-concept eighth album for Side-Line.

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Swedish post-punk trio Then Comes Silence released their eighth studio album, “Requiem Ballroom”, through Metropolis Records on 20 November 2026. Side-Line reported the album’s announcement in October, covering its full tracklist, the “Requiem”/”Ballroom” mixing concept and the band’s January 2027 tour; Karo Kratochwil now reviews the finished record for Side-Line.

Kratochwil, who has followed the band for years, writes that Then Comes Silence “have never seemed particularly interested in reinvention for its own sake, preferring to develop their sound through increasingly refined arrangements, subtle changes of mood and a deeper understanding of their instruments.” She describes the trio’s identity as “immediately recognisable: Alex Svenson’s resonant vocals, Hugo Zombie’s expressive guitar work and Jonas Fransson’s precise, driving percussion,” while noting that Zombie’s playing “moves between sharply defined rhythmic patterns and more expansive melodic passages, introducing shades of melancholy without allowing the music to become static.”

On the album’s two-halves structure, mixed respectively by Tom van Heesch (“Requiem”) and Jon Bordon (“Ballroom”), Kratochwil writes that she finds “the connections between these ideas more interesting than their separation,” since “Then Comes Silence have always understood that melancholy and rhythmic energy need not contradict one another.” She places the songwriting “rooted in gothic rock and post-punk,” adding that “there is nothing mechanical about the band’s attachment to those traditions.”

Kratochwil’s review also places “Requiem Ballroom” within a longer catalogue, citing the band’s earlier albums “Blood” (2017) and “Machine” (2020), released before Then Comes Silence signed to Metropolis Records in 2024 and issued “Trickery” that year, following 2022’s “Hunger” and the 2025 “Boxed” EP.

She closes the review by calling the album “beautifully constructed, melodically compelling and rich in the understated details that have always made Then Comes Silence worth following,” concluding that the band “still sound entirely like themselves, but there are enough subtle shifts in tone and expression to make each return to their musical world worthwhile.”

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/requiem-ballroom" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Requiem Ballroom by Then Comes Silence</a>

“Requiem Ballroom” is available as a digital album, CD and vinyl.

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence are a Swedish post-punk and gothic rock trio formed in Stockholm in 2012 by vocalist and bassist Alex Svenson, joined by guitarist Hugo Zombie and drummer Jonas Fransson. Their catalogue includes “Blood” (2017) and “Machine” (2020), followed by “Hunger” in 2022 and “Trickery” in 2024 after the band signed to Metropolis Records. The band has played festivals including Wave-Gotik-Treffen, M’era Luna, Amphi Festival and Castle Party. Full chronology and tour details around “Requiem Ballroom” are covered in Side-Line’s original announcement and its report on the band’s 2025 “Boxed” EP.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.