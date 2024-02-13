Metropolis Records announces the signing of Swedish post-punk outfit Then Comes Silence for the release of their seventh album, “Trickery”. The first single, “Ride or Die”, will be released on March 1. The full album will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally on April 5.

“Metropolis Records is thrilled to announce the return of Then Comes Silence. The new album ‘Trickery’ will be the band’s first worldwide release with us. It’s a fantastic album and we are excited to get to share it with you. It’s a refinement of the band’s signature sound, a focused distillation of everything TCS has released to date,” says Jim Smith of Metropolis Records.

The new album was recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm’s Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies). The mastering was in the hands of Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).

Then Comes Silence is Alex Svenson, Jonas Fransson and Hugo Zombie. Formed in Stockholm in 2012, this project was originally inspired by frequent touring with A Place To Bury Strangers and an attraction to horror and the occult. After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing “Blood” via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent “Machine” album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.

In March and April, Then Comes Silence will be touring North America extensively with Vision Video (tour dates will be announced soon).

