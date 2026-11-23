Unify Separate’s “The God Particle” is out as an independent release; Karo Kratochwil reviews the Scottish-Swedish duo’s darker synthpop turn for Side-Line.

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Scottish-Swedish electronic duo Unify Separate released their third studio album, “The God Particle”, as an independent digital release on 5 November 2026. The record follows 2019’s “First Contact” and 2022’s “Music Since Tomorrow,” pushing Andrew Montgomery and Leo Josefsson’s synthpop-rooted sound into harder, more rhythmically forceful territory. Karo Kratochwil reviews the album for Side-Line.

Montgomery, formerly of British indie band Geneva, and Josefsson, previously of Statemachine and LOWE, formed Unify Separate in Stockholm in 2015. Kratochwil traces the album’s heavier electronic character to the duo’s touring across Germany and Sweden, which pushed the rhythmic construction further and gave the synthesizers greater physical presence. Even so, she writes that “it would be misleading to regard ‘The God Particle’ simply as a heavier or more dance-oriented record,” since “what distinguishes it is the ease with which these stronger electronic foundations accommodate passages of tenderness, wistful reflection and occasionally almost euphoric melodic expression.”

The album’s lead single, “Heart Aches,” arrived on 29 October 2026 ahead of the record. Kratochwil calls it “a beautifully constructed expression of love, absence and the particular sadness of recognising that certain chapters of our lives cannot be reopened,” adding that its “vocal delivery conveys a mixture of tenderness and resignation that makes the composition deeply affecting.”

Beyond its personal material, Kratochwil describes “The God Particle” as “a record shaped by political anxiety, technological dependence and the increasingly troubling relationship between contemporary society and its own creations,” pointing to “Slow Armageddon,” “Kill the Machine,” “A Million Ways to Die” and “Forever Chemicals” as the tracks carrying that thread. She notes the album avoids treating personal and collective unease as separate subjects, instead letting both inform each other across the tracklist.

Montgomery takes lead vocals throughout, with Josefsson contributing synths, production and backing vocals; in an earlier Side-Line interview, Josefsson said he takes a more prominent vocal role on part of the album, including on “DETOX.” Kratochwil closes her review by calling the record “romantic without sentimentality, melancholic without resignation and energetic without sacrificing nuance,” describing it as a demonstration of “how effectively electronic music can accommodate both the unease of the present and the enduring human need for beauty, consolation and connection.”

<a href="https://unifyseparate.bandcamp.com/album/the-god-particle" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The God Particle by Unify Separate</a>

“The God Particle” was written by Montgomery and Josefsson; Josefsson recorded, produced, mixed and mastered the album at his Kiss the Needle studio in Stockholm.

Tracklist: 1. Prelude – 3:33 2. Slow Armageddon – 3:22 3. Before the Silence Comes – 3:33 4. Heart Aches – 3:45 5. A Million Ways to Die – 3:56 6. Kill the Machine – 3:26 7. Dark Heaven – 3:22 8. DETOX – 5:36 9. Fear is the Hunter – 4:59 10. Forever Chemicals – 4:44

“The God Particle” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Unify Separate

Unify Separate is the Scottish-Swedish electronic duo of Andrew Montgomery and Leo Josefsson, formed in Stockholm in 2015 and initially performing under the name US. Montgomery previously fronted British alternative band Geneva, which released music through Nude Records during the 1990s. Josefsson’s earlier credits include Statemachine and LOWE, both recognised at the Scandinavian Alternative Music Awards; he also co-produced Priest’s 2026 album “Altered State Police” with Linton Rubino, has worked with Rednex and Nassim Al Fakir, and has directed visual work for Diary of Dreams and The Mobile Homes, operating out of his Kiss the Needle studio in Stockholm.

Unify Separate released their debut album, “First Contact,” in 2019, followed by “Music Since Tomorrow,” issued digitally in 2022 and reissued on CD in 2023 with contributions from Suede guitarist Richard Oakes on “The Void” and “Waiting Game.” Touring with Diary of Dreams across Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom fed into the harder electronic direction first heard on the duo’s 2025 “Heavy Meta” material, a progression that continues on “The God Particle.” Josefsson discussed the album’s themes and the duo’s creative partnership in an earlier interview with Side-Line.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.