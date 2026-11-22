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Belgian dark electro project Deadly Sins has released “Ghosts”, a single on the Antwerp label DressCode Black, backed by remixes from NER\OGRIS and CauseNation. DressCode Black’s announcement sets the single for streaming platforms on 24 December 2026; “Ghosts” appeared on the label’s Bandcamp page on 22 November, the same pattern the label followed when it put the “Red” EP up on Bandcamp more than a week ahead of that record’s own streaming date.

<a href="https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/album/ghosts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ghosts by DEADLY SINS</a>

C.VII produced “Ghosts” and Arnte handled the mastering, the same production pairing behind Deadly Sins’ “Red” EP and “Mad Mind of This World” album. NER\OGRIS contributes a reworking described by the label as moving between dark atmospheres and dancefloor-oriented electronics; CauseNation, a Belgian EBM and electro-industrial project, built its version on harder rhythms and melodic elements layered over the original’s vocal line.

Deadly Sins’ ‘Ghosts’ tracklist

Ghosts Ghosts (NER\OGRIS Remix) Ghosts (CauseNation Remix)

“Ghosts” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Deadly Sins

Deadly Sins is the solo dark electro project of Cyrb.VII, also known for the Belgian EBM duo WULF7, whose own catalogue includes the album “Dark Hate” (2021) and the “I Don’t Want Anymore” EP (2022). Cyrb.VII set up Deadly Sins afterward, releasing several EPs before the debut album “Mad Mind of This World” in April 2026, a 13-track record built more around atmosphere and string arrangements than the pounding beats typical of EBM. DressCode Black followed that album with the six-track “Red” EP in August 2026, pairing the title track with an alternate version and four remixes, again produced by C.VII with mastering by Arnte.

“Ghosts” extends the same working relationship with DressCode Black, adding NER\OGRIS and CauseNation to the label’s growing list of artists who have remixed Deadly Sins’ material.

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