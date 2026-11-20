Then Comes Silence release eighth album “Requiem Ballroom” on Metropolis Records, led by focus track “Witches and Demons”, ahead of a January 2027 EU tour.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence release their eighth album, ‘Requiem Ballroom’, on Metropolis Records, led by focus track ‘Witches and Demons’. Side-Line reported the album’s announcement in October; the 12-track album splits into two six-track halves, “Requiem” and “Ballroom,” each mixed separately around a theme of polarity.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/requiem-ballroom" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Requiem Ballroom by Then Comes Silence</a>

Jon Bordon (Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club, The Exploding Boy) mixed the “Ballroom” half and Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies) mixed the “Requiem” half. Svante Forsbäck handled mastering. Vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson produced the album and wrote all the lyrics and music. Drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie complete the trio. Agent Side Grinder‘s Johan Lange adds synthesizer on the closing track.

“Since the album is divided into two halves, it’s important to give each part its own sound. It carries its own identity and the context is somewhat varied. That’s why we have two mixing producers, Tom van Heesch and Jon Bordon, each of whom takes care of one half. This album is simultaneously a game, a social experiment playing with polarisation. You pick one team. You can’t have both sides. Choose Requiem or Ballroom,” says Alex Svenson.

‘Requiem Ballroom’ follows the singles ‘Judgement Day’, ‘Remaker Redeemer’ and ‘Bye Bye Land’, released ahead of the album.

Tracklist:

Lay Dance On The Edge of The Grave Bye Bye Land Judgement Day Lacrimosa Hear The Silence Remaker Redeemer Witches And Demons Delete Me No Stranger Black Magic Children The Future Has A Silver Lining

The cover artwork is by D.K. Griftegaard and Jonas Fransson. Recording was handled by Jörgen Wall and Tom van Heesch. The videos for the album’s singles were directed by Damon Zurawski at Future Legends Films.

‘Requiem Ballroom’ is available as a digital album, CD and vinyl.

Then Comes Silence tour Europe in January 2027 alongside Metropolis Records labelmates Agent Side Grinder:

8 January 2027 – Hamburg, Germany

9 January 2027 – Detmold, Germany

10 January 2027 – Oberhausen, Germany

12 January 2027 – Chambéry, France

13 January 2027 – Liège, Belgium

14 January 2027 – Hanover, Germany

15 January 2027 – Aarhus, Denmark

16 January 2027 – Copenhagen, Denmark

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence was formed in Stockholm in 2012 by vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson. Drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie complete the band’s current line-up. The trio signed to Metropolis Records in 2024 and released the album ‘Trickery’ that year, following ‘Hunger’ in 2022 through a joint deal with Metropolis and Nexilis Records/Schubert Music. The band issued the ‘Boxed’ EP in early 2025 alongside European tour dates.

Then Comes Silence have shared stages with Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, Pink Turns Blue and The Bellwether Syndicate, and have played M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and W-Festival. ‘Requiem Ballroom’ is the band’s eighth studio album and sends them back on the road across Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark with Agent Side Grinder in January 2027.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com