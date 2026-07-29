The Noise Who Runs shares video for ‘The Summer Talking’

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The Noise Who Runs, the UK-France project of former Sneaker Pimps member Ian Pickering, shares a video for “The Summer Talking,” the third single taken from the “Re: GenX” album. The indie-pop track pairs shimmering hooks with lyrics about climate denial, political inaction and the stories people tell themselves to avoid uncomfortable truths.

The accompanying video contrasts postcard-perfect holiday imagery with the growing environmental crisis. “This song is about love, memory and self-deception, but also about a culture that keeps choosing short-term comfort over uncomfortable truths. Whether it’s a relationship, a dream of somewhere better, or believing just one more summer holiday comes without consequence, we become very good at telling ourselves what we want to hear,” Pickering says.

‘The Summer Talking’ pairs romance with climate warning

Built around the refrain “it’s just the summer talking,” the song follows dreams of escape and new beginnings as they reveal themselves to be fragile, seasonal illusions. On the video, Pickering explains: “The video isn’t against holidays or people wanting to escape. It’s about why governments still refuse to treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands. Most people want meaningful action on climate change and inequality, yet the biggest polluters continue to behave as though different rules apply to them. If we’re serious about protecting the future, governments have to lead, and the super-rich can no longer be exempt from the sacrifices expected of everyone else.”

<a href="https://thenoisewhoruns.bandcamp.com/track/the-summer-talking" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Summer Talking by The Noise Who Runs</a>

“The Summer Talking” opens the “Re: GenX” album, out now via TNWR Records, whose ten tracks also include “Bang Bang,” “Trust Me I’m A Psychopath,” “This Song Sucks (Mind The Gap),” “Just The English Way,” “The Bodies Are Under The Bus Again,” “Home Front Truths,” “We Are Breach,” “Commercial Road” and “All Assuming You.” The song was recorded, engineered and produced by The Noise Who Runs, with additional production, mixing and mastering by Colin Cameron at The Cell Studio.

About The Noise Who Runs

The Noise Who Runs is the songwriting project of Ian Pickering, previously known for co-writing songs including “Spin Spin Sugar,” “6 Underground” and “Tesko Suicide” with Sneaker Pimps, and for his work with Front Line Assembly. After relocating from Hartlepool in north-east England to Lille, France, Pickering released The Noise Who Runs’ “Preteretrospective” album in 2023, followed by the “Come and Join the Beautiful Army” EP in 2024. Side-Line has followed the project’s singles since 2023, including “Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In,” “Bang Bang” and “Commercial Road.” “Re: GenX,” described by Pickering as addressing war, consumerism, inequality and the erosion of collective responsibility, is out now via TNWR Records, with “The Summer Talking” its third single.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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