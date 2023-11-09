the Noise Who Runs Launch 'tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In'

(Photo by Élodie Duhoo) The Noise Who Runs is the brainchild of songwriter Ian Pickering (of Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly), who also co-authored such hits as “Spin Spin Sugar”, “6 Underground” and “Tesko Suicide”. Upon relocating from northern England to France, Pickering launched this project with Brazilian-French guitarist Felipe Goes.

The UK-France duo The Noise Who Runs now presents “Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In”, their second single from the forthcoming “Come and Join the Beautiful Army” EP. As with the first single “One Scratch Each”, “Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In” continues the more stripped-down sound both musically and lyrically.

Felipe Goes says this about the new single: “With all these songs, it seemed better not to try and force it, and with ‘Tune Out’ it was quite complete but lacked something unnerving and off-centre, so the guitars needed to be almost imperceptible as guitars, but somehow add another layer of meaning or interpretation to the feel – something slightly jarring and disorientating. They’re coming from the exact opposite of a rock approach, more just able to change and confuse certain parts of the overall mood of the keyboards, rather than dictating and overpowering the sound.“

“Of course it failed on the most utopian level but it’s undeniable that without the upheaval and countercultures of the 60s, there wouldn’t be that liberation of behaviour and mentality that seemed stuck in the hypocrisy of the Victorian age. It strikes me as a total rejection of a tired establishment and that sense of respectability on the surface, keeping up appearances, toeing the line, doing as you’re told, obedience to the values of your elders and so-called betters,” says Ian Pickering. “But equally the overarching idea of the original phrase seems to be that introspection and dropping out of mainstream consumer culture would offer the solutions. And maybe they would have. But, as with any counterculture, once it’s been identified by the establishment, they take back the hard yards you’ve struggled to gain and they take back more than they ever relinquished and beef up the fortress around it so it can’t happen again. And then they get the marketing and advertising people on the case and sell it back to you with a cheap cover-all, shortcut to thinking logo and slogan.”

The full “Come and Join The Beautiful Army” EP was mixed and mastered by Colin C at The Cell Studio, whose clients include such artists as Front Line Assembly and Danny Saber (Black Grape, Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Madonna).

Here is the previous single as well.

As of today, November 9, “Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In” is available across fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where this and the “Preteretrospective” album can be obtained directly from the artist.

<a href="https://thenoisewhoruns.bandcamp.com/track/tune-out-turn-off-drop-in">Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In by The Noise Who Runs</a>