March 9, 2026

Lunar And The Deception release debut album ‘The Somnambulist’ with Ezeru Kazpam’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 9, 2026
Lunar and the Deception (Photo by Lucy Feng)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine

The dark rock act Lunar And The Deception have released their debut album “The Somnambulist” via X-Ray Sound. The London-based band with South African roots issued the eight-track record alongside the lead track “Ezeru Kazpam (The Curse of Money).”

The album was co-produced by the band and Michael Rendall, whose previous credits include work with The Orb, Peter Murphy and Killing Joke. The album was recorded in a secluded studio in Oxfordshire, the Woodworm Studios, which is an old (converted) church.

The album follows the February 3, 2026 single “Your Monsters”.

“The Somnambulist” is available on Bandcamp and on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music. A numbered LP edition of 300 copies and a numbered CD edition of 200 copies is also available.

About Lunar And The Deception

Lunar And The Deception is a London-based band fronted by Britt Xyra Dusk next to Greg Chapter, Thomas Hammond and Hedge Seel. Dusk has previously recorded under the names Britt Foe and Britt Cormack. Dusk met Greg, Tom and Hedge on the London music and festival circuit after moving from Durban.

The band debuted in May 2013 with “Breathe E.P.”, followed by the three-track “New Moon : Head Wound E.P.” on June 1, 2015. They reappeared a few years later with “We Looked The Other Way” in June 2024, “Feed (2024 Remaster)” in November 2024, “Hunter’s Fire [2025 Remaster]” on June 1, 2025, “Eclipse” on August 8, 2025, “No More Secrets” in October 2025, and “Your Monsters” on February 3, 2026.

The band’s live history includes support for Pussy Riot at Glastonbury, shows in London and an appearance at the 2022 Sync Summit Music Conference.

