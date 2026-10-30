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The Grab Society, the duo of Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller, released “Eternal (Halloween Mix)” on October 30, 2026 via Echozone. The single expands the group’s earlier track “Eternal,” released close to two years ago, into a Halloween-themed edition centred on a vampire narrative, again featuring Lady Annabelle alongside Jörg Tochtenhagen.

The release sets a spoken radio-play segment inside the song, extending the track to a run time of close to 43 minutes. The tracklist comprises “Eternal (Halloween Mix feat. Annabelle & Jörg Tochtenhagen)” and an instrumental version of the same mix. The cover artwork was AI-generated by Julian Blaustein together with The Grab Society. The single’s release, timed for Samhain and All Hallows’ Eve, continues the narrative thread of the original “Eternal,” giving its protagonist a second life within the story.

About The Grab Society

The Grab Society is the project of Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller, releasing dark electro and electropop through the German label Echozone. Lady Annabelle and Jörg Tochtenhagen, both credited on “Eternal (Halloween Mix),” have contributed to the group’s work before, on the original version of “Eternal.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com