October 30, 2026

The Grab Society releases ‘Eternal (Halloween Mix)’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

The Grab Society released ‘Eternal (Halloween Mix)’ on October 30, 2026 via Echozone, an extended radio-play edition of their 2024 single ‘Eternal.’

The Grab Society official video still for "Eternal (Halloween Mix)"
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The Grab Society, the duo of Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller, released “Eternal (Halloween Mix)” on October 30, 2026 via Echozone. The single expands the group’s earlier track “Eternal,” released close to two years ago, into a Halloween-themed edition centred on a vampire narrative, again featuring Lady Annabelle alongside Jörg Tochtenhagen.

Related newsThe Grab Society releases 'Reincarnation (Remixed)' on Echozone

The release sets a spoken radio-play segment inside the song, extending the track to a run time of close to 43 minutes. The tracklist comprises “Eternal (Halloween Mix feat. Annabelle & Jörg Tochtenhagen)” and an instrumental version of the same mix. The cover artwork was AI-generated by Julian Blaustein together with The Grab Society. The single’s release, timed for Samhain and All Hallows’ Eve, continues the narrative thread of the original “Eternal,” giving its protagonist a second life within the story.

About The Grab Society

The Grab Society is the project of Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller, releasing dark electro and electropop through the German label Echozone. Lady Annabelle and Jörg Tochtenhagen, both credited on “Eternal (Halloween Mix),” have contributed to the group’s work before, on the original version of “Eternal.”

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