October 30, 2026

Baltes & Zäyn release ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

Baltes & Zäyn released the tech-noir electro single ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ on October 31, 2026 via Echozone, a horror-themed Halloween release.

Baltes & Zäyn official animated video still for "Bride of Frankenstein"
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Baltes & Zäyn released “Bride of Frankenstein” on October 31, 2026 via Echozone. The tech-noir electro single is built around the mad-scientist trope of the 1935 Universal film of the same name, directed by James Whale as a sequel to his 1931 film “Frankenstein,” and starring Boris Karloff with Elsa Lanchester as the Bride.

The song’s lyrics were written by ZÄYN in 1988. The instrumental was sketched in 2023 on a vintage Yamaha QY-700 hardware sequencer and completed by BALTES the same year. “Bride of Frankenstein” follows the duo’s earlier single built around a crossover between a Godzilla-style kaiju and Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis,” continuing the pair’s recurring use of horror and science-fiction film references, and arrives timed for Halloween.

About Baltes & Zäyn

Baltes & Zäyn release tech-noir electro through the German label Echozone, with a recurring focus on horror and science-fiction film imagery across their singles, including the kaiju-themed single that preceded “Bride of Frankenstein.”

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