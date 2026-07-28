July 28, 2026

The Grab Society releases ‘Reincarnation (Remixed)’ on Echozone

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 28, 2026

The Grab Society releases the 16-track “Reincarnation (Remixed)” EP on Echozone on 31 July 2026, gathering remixes by Oren Amram, Talking to Ghosts and others.

Cover reference for "Reincarnation (Remixed)" by The Grab Society on Echozone
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The Grab Society, the German dark electro and electropop project of Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller, releases “Reincarnation (Remixed)” on Echozone on 31 July 2026. The digital release gathers 16 reworks of the band’s May 2026 single “Reincarnation (Wiedergeburt)” from a mix of collaborators and remixers.

‘Reincarnation (Remixed)’: tracklist

The collection includes:

  1. The Grab Society (feat. Oren Amram) – “Reincarnation (DiscoCorrection by Oren Amram)”
  2. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Glare Mix by Talking to Ghosts)”
  3. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (DfM Remix)”
  4. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Cyborgdrive Remix)”
  5. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Elmodic Remix)”
  6. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Narcotic Elements Remix 1)”
  7. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (L_iGH_T Remix 1)”
  8. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Aries Musimon Remix)”
  9. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Mechanical Sheep Remix)”
  10. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Restriction 9 Remix)”
  11. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Un(d)AbtanzBAR Remix)”
  12. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Arsine Tibé)”
  13. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Gloom Mix by Talking to Ghosts)”
  14. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (DiscoCorrection by Oren Amram)” (alternate listing)
  15. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (L_iGH_T Remix 2)”
  16. The Grab Society – “Reincarnation (Narcotic Elements Remix 2)”
Related newsThe Grab Society releases 'Reincarnation (Wiedergeburt)' on Echozone

Talking to Ghosts, L_iGH_T and Narcotic Elements each contribute two separate mixes. Arsine Tibé, one of Thomaser’s other running projects, also appears on the tracklist.

The original “Reincarnation (Wiedergeburt)” was released on Echozone on 22 May 2026, backed by an official video:

About The Grab Society

The Grab Society is a German electro and synth-pop project formed by Manfred Thomaser and Ulf Müller. Thomaser’s other active projects include !distain, Arsine Tibé, DEMOKRATIE, and The Independent Season. Müller has worked with Projekt Ich, M.U.N.T Connection, VOUL, SMOTCH, U.M. Fiedel, Tränenwelten, Mission Zanzibar, and 2MBK.

The project launched on 28 April 2023 with the debut single “Outsider (Außenseiter)” on Echozone. A second single, “Underrated (Unterschätzt)”, followed on 23 June 2023 and reached number 7 in the German Electronic Web Charts on 10 July 2023. The third single, “Room (Raum)”, was released on 26 January 2024 and charted at number 10 in the German Electronic Web Charts on 11 March 2024. “Free (Gratis)” appeared on 2 August 2024, and a fifth single, “Eternal,” featuring guest vocalist Annabelle, followed. On 30 May 2025, Echozone issued “Extended (Volume I)”, collecting extended versions of the first five singles. On 11 July 2025, the project released a cover of the Trio song “Da Da Da ich lieb dich nicht du liebst mich nicht aha aha aha”.

The Grab Society released “Reincarnation (Wiedergeburt)” on 22 May 2026, its first single of the year. Earlier tracks in the catalog, including “Room (Raum),” “Outsider (Außenseiter)” and “Underrated (Unterschätzt),” have each received their own Echozone remix packages. “Reincarnation (Remixed)” follows that pattern, extending the May single into a 16-track remix collection due 31 July 2026.

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