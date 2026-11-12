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Finnish industrial rock band The Fair Attempts released the single and official music video ‘Doomscroller’ on November 11, 2026, via Starwing Digital.

“Doomscroller” addresses social media use and its hold on attention. said Timo Haakana, the band’s vocalist and frontman: “We’re losing ourselves to these machines. Who controls your eyes controls your mind. We are being manipulated daily through these devices that have essentially become extensions of our cognition. I wanted to make a rather lighthearted song and dance about it, while reminding us of what’s happening.”

Haakana wrote the lyrics; Stefan Brown mastered the track at Abbey Road Studios. The Fair Attempts comprises Timo Haakana (vocals, instruments) and Starwing (co-production, female vocals).

“Doomscroller” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp. The Fair Attempts are currently finishing their upcoming album, “These Walls,” due for release in spring 2027.

About The Fair Attempts

The Fair Attempts are a Finnish industrial rock act formed by Timo Haakana and Starwing, combining industrial rock and EBM with themes of technology, control and alienation. The band released the EP “Beyond the Edge of Nowhere” in 2023 and the single “Apart” in February 2025, before streaming their album “Null Guide” exclusively on Side-Line ahead of its official release in February 2026. “Doomscroller” is the band’s first single since “Null Guide,” arriving as the group works toward “These Walls,” due in spring 2027.

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