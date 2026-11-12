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Massachusetts darkwave and post-punk band Ghost Painted Sky released their second full-length album, ‘Failure Blooms’, on November 11, 2026. The eight-song record is out on CD and digital formats.

William Faith mixed and mastered “Failure Blooms” at his own Studio 13. The tracklist runs “There Against the Wall,” “Corridors,” “Kissing Lions,” “Sound and Fury,” “Ordinary Song,” “Dissolving Days,” “Insomnia” and “The Fire, The Flame.” The album includes the recent single “Kissing Lions” alongside a new recording of the band’s 2024 single “Insomnia.”

Lisa Wood sings and wrote the lyrics; David Strong plays guitar, bass, drums, ebow and synths, and also wrote lyrics; Michael Boudreau plays guitar throughout. Michael Rebeiro adds guitar on “Corridors” and “The Fire, The Flame,” and Aurora Grabill plays violin on “Corridors” and “Kissing Lions.” Wood made the cover artwork.

The album is accompanied by a video for “Sound and Fury.”

<a href="https://ghostpaintedsky.bandcamp.com/album/failure-blooms" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Failure Blooms by Ghost Painted Sky</a>

“Failure Blooms” is available on CD and as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Ghost Painted Sky

Ghost Painted Sky began in 2014 as the solo studio project of David Strong, who released a self-titled debut EP that year, followed by the “The Shadow’s Breath” EP in 2015 and the band’s first live shows. Lisa Wood joined on vocals in 2018, starting with the “Scars” EP and continuing through the band’s debut full-length album, “Flightless.” The band appeared on the compilations “The Unquiet Grave 2020” (Cleopatra Records), “33 Gothic Bands You Should Know, Volume 8” (Post-Gothic, 2021), “You Are Still Not Alone” (Darkness Calling, 2021) and “Goths For Sanctuaries – The Album!!!” (2023), and released the “Ephemeral Wake” EP in 2021 and the singles “Corridors” (2022) and “Insomnia” (2024).

Work on “Failure Blooms” brought in new studio contributions from guitarist Michael Boudreau and longtime live keyboardist and violinist Aurora Grabill. The album’s first single, “Sound and Fury,” came out in late March 2026, followed in October by second single “Kissing Lions”. “Failure Blooms” now completes that rollout as the band’s second full-length album.

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