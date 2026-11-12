Synth pop artist Rogue FX released his album “Corporate World” on November 6, 2026 via FiloFX Records, out on digital, CD, cassette and vinyl.

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Rogue FX, the synth pop project of Northern England producer Andrew Wood, released his new album ‘Corporate World’ on November 6, 2026, through FiloFX Records. The ten-track record is out on digital, CD, cassette and vinyl.

“Corporate World” draws on classic synth pop and 1980s electronic production. Wood built the album around themes of love, life, loss, success and power, examining the human cost of a world driven by profit and ambition.

The tracklist runs “The City Never Sleeps,” “Computer Love” (credited to Rogue FX and U.F.O 1982), “Root Of All Evil,” “The Place That I’m Going To,” “Working Week” (featuring Hollywood Brown), “Corporate World,” “Cost Of Loving,” “D.T.T.S.” (featuring Hollywood Brown), “Crash” and a closing remix, “Filofax (Greed Is Good Remix).”

Wood wrote and produced the album himself, handling all lyrics, music and production except on “Computer Love,” co-written with Jeanette Monja. Hollywood Brown plays guitar on “Working Week” and “D.T.T.S.,” Oswaldo Gonzalez plays guitar on “Computer Love,” and Wood plays guitar on “Root Of All Evil” and “Cost Of Loving.” Jason Hornig mastered the album at Electric Desk Mastering.

<a href="https://roguefx.bandcamp.com/album/corporate-world" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Corporate World by Rogue FX</a>

“Corporate World” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp, with CD, cassette and vinyl editions also available, and is streaming on Spotify.

About Rogue FX

Rogue FX is the recording name of Andrew Wood, an independent synth pop artist and producer based in Northern England. Alongside Rogue FX, Wood produces music as Liquid 1nc and presents a radio show on Radio Wigwam. “Corporate World” is released through his own label, FiloFX Records, and follows the project’s run of 1980s-influenced synth pop releases. The album’s examination of ambition and power through a synth pop lens marks Rogue FX’s latest full-length release under the FiloFX banner.

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