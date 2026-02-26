Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out this Friday, February 27, 2026, is the new album by the Finish industrial rock and EBM project The Fair Attempts. Their full-length album “Null Guide”, a 10-track digital release, will be out via Starwing Digital. The album is about a civilization sliding into erosion and social breakdown.

One day ahead of the release you can now stream the complete album exclusively on Side-Line.

<a href="https://thefairattempts.bandcamp.com/album/null-guide" rel="noopener">Null Guide by The Fair Attempts</a>

Frontman Timo Haakana explains the theme like this: “I write about what I see, experience, and feel, and what I see is a civilization in decline. Today’s struggle is not so much about technology, then it is about focus. About filtering out the constant noise and reclaiming a state of mind where creation still has purpose, and perhaps more importantly, where you can recognize which thoughts are your own.”

“Ghost Within” and “Anniversary of Our Destruction” already appeared first as standalone digital singles and are now included into the full album.

“Null Guide” was written and produced by Haakana, with co-production and female vocals by Starwing. The album was mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London.

About The Fair Attempts

The Fair Attempts is an industrial rock project from Finland, formed in 2018 by artist and producer Timo Haakana and his wife, author and vocalist Starwing. The band describe themselves as a dystopian force in industrial rock, crafting songs built around technology, control and alienation. Their work is closely tied to the fictional universe introduced in Starwing’s novel “Dreaming Your Dream”, with many releases designed to expand that setting.

After forming in 2018, The Fair Attempts released the debut EP “arisTotal”, the first full-length “Carnal Insect” and the remix EP “Carnal Insect Remixes” in 2019. That same year also brought standalone singles such as “Little Light” and “Bad Battery”.

In 2020, the band issued several singles including “Blue Rose Park“, “Dial Out”, “Trials of Celeste” and “Master Key”, followed with the album “Dream Engine”, a 10-track record accompanied by the novel “Dreaming Your Dream”.

The second full-length “Signals” arrived in November 2021, preceded and followed by a run of singles including “Ashes of Your Making”, “Noise of the Living”, “Signals”, “Run Myself to Ground” and “Wide-open Little Heart”. During 2022, The Fair Attempts focused on single-driven releases such as “Dark Star”, “Tides Are Turning” and “My Frozen Heart”, as well as “My Faith in You”, “Rose Tattoo” and “A Perfect Machine”.

The third full-length album “Lotus Head” followed in February 2023, supported by singles including “Gamma Rays” and “Your Kiss Was a Lie”, the latter featuring guest vocals from Corlyx. Later that year, the EP “Beyond the Edge of Nowhere” presented a set of tracks offering more cinematic, slower material.

In 2024, The Fair Attempts issued the two-part EP cycle “Lunisolar Reckoning 1” and “Lunisolar Reckoning 2” alongside the singles “Children of City 9” and “Black Place Under the Sun”. The next year a collaborative single, “Apart”, was released featuring Jaani Peuhu.

By the end of 2025, the digital single “Anniversary of Our Destruction” signalled the next album “Null Guide”, followed by the track “Ghost Within” in early 2026.

