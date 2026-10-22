T.A.N.K. has released an official video for “Bloodsucker (R010R Cover),” an exclusive bonus track from the Bandcamp edition of “Broken Mirror.”

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German EBM project T.A.N.K. released an official video for ‘Bloodsucker (R010R Cover)’ on October 21, 2026, via Electro Aggression Records. The track is described as an exclusive bonus Bandcamp track, added to the digital edition of T.A.N.K.’s third album, “Broken Mirror” (EAR 019), released May 30, 2026.

“Bloodsucker (R010R Cover)” is a cover of a song by Electro Aggression Records labelmate R010R. It is the 18th and final track on the Bandcamp listing for “Broken Mirror,” distinct from T.A.N.K.’s own original song “Bloodsucker,” which appears earlier in the tracklist. “Broken Mirror” otherwise runs 18 tracks across the core album and a set of remixes, including versions by Pyrroline, Sleepwalk, Serpents, Synaptic Defect and Trilogy.

T.A.N.K. is the solo EBM project of Reinhard Hüber, who previously played in the early-1990s East German post-punk band Faust before launching T.A.N.K. in 2001. “Broken Mirror” is his third album as T.A.N.K., following T.A.N.K.’s 2003 debut “Musica Naturale” and 2017’s “Return.”

“Broken Mirror” is available as a digital album and CD via Electro Aggression Records.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/broken-mirror" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Broken Mirror by T.A.N.K.</a>

About T.A.N.K.

T.A.N.K. is the solo EBM project of Reinhard Hüber, who played in the early-1990s East German post-punk band Faust before launching T.A.N.K. in 2001. The project’s name is an acronym for “Taktischer Angriff (auf’s) Nervenkostüm” (tactical assault on the nervous system). Hüber played his first show as T.A.N.K. at the inaugural Electric Tremor Festival in Dessau, Germany, on March 22, 2002.

T.A.N.K.’s debut album, “Musica Naturale,” followed in 2003 on Ars Electrique, featuring the songs “Freakshow” and “Electroheart.” The album drew the attention of Nader Moumneh, head of Electro Aggression Records, who invited Hüber to contribute the song “Game of Men” to the label’s “Old School Electrology (OSE) Vol. I” compilation (EAR 001). A second T.A.N.K. album, “Return,” followed in 2017.

Hüber later rejoined the Electro Aggression Records roster, contributing remixes to R010R’s “Total Disinformation Awareness” (EAR 015) and Synaptic Defect’s “Initializing Insanity” (EAR 017), both 2CD releases on the label. T.A.N.K.’s third album, “Broken Mirror” (EAR 019), followed on May 30, 2026, with the “Bloodsucker (R010R Cover)” bonus track added to its Bandcamp edition in October 2026. R010R previously spoke to Side-Line in a Click Interview.

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