October 22, 2026

Angermund sets ‘Fractions’ album for Tellé Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 22, 2026

Norwegian electronic artist Angermund releases the album “Fractions” via Tellé Records on November 27, 2026, led by the single “Hitting The Surface.”

Angermund sets 'Fractions' album for Tellé Records
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Bergen, Norway-based electronic artist Angermund will release the album ‘Fractions’ via Tellé Records on November 27, 2026. The lead single, “Hitting The Surface,” was released October 16, 2026, and a second single, “Surrender,” is set for November 6.

“Fractions” runs seven tracks: “Defracted,” “Hitting The Surface,” “Collapsing Breath,” “Surrender,” “The More We Want,” “Never Have I” and “While Waiting For Vetle.” “Hitting The Surface” is credited to composer Henrik Angermund.

Angermund’s sound moves between dub, deep techno, melodic trance and indie electronics, with stated influences including Beck, Röyksopp, Bjørn Torske, Four Tet, The Cure and Joy Division. Press materials for “Fractions” describe it as unfolding “like a journey through shifting landscapes, both physical and emotional,” and credit the weather, landscapes and atmosphere of Bergen, along with the artist’s trail running in the surrounding mountains, as part of the creative process.

“Hitting The Surface” is available as a digital track on Spotify.

About Angermund

Angermund is an electronic music project based in Bergen, Norway. The project’s sound draws on dub, deep techno, melodic trance and indie electronics, with stated reference points including Beck, Röyksopp, Bjørn Torske, Four Tet, The Cure and Joy Division.

Angermund’s debut album for Tellé Records, “Fractions,” is set for release on November 27, 2026. Its lead single, “Hitting The Surface,” composed by Henrik Angermund, arrived October 16, 2026, ahead of the album’s second single, “Surrender,” due November 6. Angermund credits Bergen’s changing weather, landscapes and atmosphere, along with his own trail running in the mountains around the city, as part of the album’s creative process.

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