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Dessau old-school EBM project T.A.N.K., led by Reinhard Hüber, will release its third album “Broken Mirror” on May 30, 2026 via Electro Aggression Records. The release is available as a digital pre-order and CD pre-order through the label’s Bandcamp page. We first reported the album in January 2025, when Electro Aggression Records announced a new batch of upcoming releases.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/broken-mirror" rel="noopener">Broken Mirror by T.A.N.K.</a>

The Bandcamp pre-order already unlocks three tracks: “Fight or Suffer”, “Reject” and “Bloodsucker”. Electro Aggression Records has also posted the YouTube previews “Broken Mirror album snippets”, “Fight or Suffer | EAR 019 preview” and “Reject | EAR 019 preview”.

About T.A.N.K.

Reinhard Hüber, who has a 1990s German punk background, launched T.A.N.K. in Dessau in 2001. The name stands short for “Taktischer Angriff (auf’s) Nervenkostüm”. The first live appearance took place at the first Electric Tremor Festival in Dessau on March 22, 2002.

The self-released “T.A.N.K.” EP landed in 2002. It was followed by the debut album “Musica Denaturale” on Ars Electrique in 2003. In 2011, the project contributed “Game of Men” to the 4CD set “Old School Electrology Volume One”. The second full-length, “Return”, came out in 2017 on Electric Tremor Dessau.

In the Electro Aggression Records orbit, Hüber also turned up through remix work connected to R010R and Synaptic Defect before “Broken Mirror” moved into the foreground as the next full album. “Broken Mirror” will be the project’s third album holding 19 tracks.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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