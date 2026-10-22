Paris trio Sky Problem has signed to Géographie and released the single “Sky Problem,” the first taste of a debut EP due in early 2027.

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The Paris-based electronic/trip-hop trio Sky Problem has signed to Géographie and released its self-titled debut single, ‘Sky Problem’, on October 22, 2026. The track is the first preview of the band’s debut EP, due in early 2027.

The group comprises Gaëlle Croguennec, Kevin Coeur-Joly, and Ricardo Lepoutre and formed in Paris in 2025. Géographie’s roster also includes Marble Arch, The Bernadette Maries, Dog Park, Good Morning TV, and Bad Pelicans. Side-Line previously covered label act SCHØØL’s ‘Gardener’ in 2025.

Sky Problem wrote, composed, recorded and mixed the track themselves, with additional guitars from Gaultier and beats from Clement Hateau. Phoebe Bentham handled assistant recording at Brighton Electric Studios, and Marco Pellegrino mastered the track at Analog Cut. The single, which runs five minutes and 34 seconds, combines trip-hop rhythm with downtempo electronic production.

“Sky Problem” is available as a digital track on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://geographie.bandcamp.com/track/sky-problem" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sky Problem by Sky Problem</a>

About Sky Problem

Sky Problem formed in Paris in 2025 as a trio of Gaëlle Croguennec, Kevin Coeur-Joly, and Ricardo Lepoutre. The project’s self-titled single, released October 22, 2026, is its first release since signing to the Paris label Géographie, also home to Marble Arch, The Bernadette Maries, SCHØØL, Dog Park, Good Morning TV, and Bad Pelicans. The single was written, composed, recorded and mixed by the band, with guitars from Gaultier and beats from Clement Hateau, assistant-recorded by Phoebe Bentham at Brighton Electric Studios and mastered by Marco Pellegrino at Analog Cut. A six-track debut EP is due via Géographie in early 2027.

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