Svaj. release third record “Maggots” with full film premiere

Swedish electronic project Svaj. released their third major record “Maggots” on May 17, 2025. The album is available via TZW Produktion in vinyl, CD, and digital formats, and is accompanied by a full-length video collection, which premiered at movie house Kaskad in Blackeberg.

The six-track album explores themes of death, isolation, low self-esteem, artificial intelligence, addiction, and resilience. Opening track “Portent” links conceptually to the previous release “Until We Fall” and examines mortality and transformation. “Experience” offers a minimal, dark progression, closing with a hopeful undertone, while “Piglet” blends disturbing themes with ironic, nursery rhyme-like musical and visual elements.

“Machine” introduces a playful EBM groove, characterized by rhythmic industrial elements and melodic electronics, and explores the intersection of robotics, sexuality, and identity. A reinterpretation of John Cale’s 1974 track “Fear Is a Man’s Best Friend” follows under the simplified title “Fear”, reworking it into an industrial synth-pop structure. The album closes with “Clean”, returning to the earlier sonic palette while addressing themes of risk, vulnerability, and artistic evolution.

According to Svaj., “Clean was the last song we recorded for the album and it can also be seen as a little nod to ourselves for completing the project and coming out the other side with a more vulnerable, developed sound.”

<a href="https://svaj.bandcamp.com/album/maggots">Maggots by Svaj.</a>

A standalone video for “Portent” is already available, and the full “Maggots” movie is expected to screen at other locations, with suggestions currently being accepted.

About Svaj.

Svaj. was formed in Sweden in 2022. The duo consists of Anders O Öhgren and Tomas Z Westberg. Their music fuses electronic, industrial, and synth-pop elements with theatrical visual concepts. The project first emerged with the release of “Rewind” in 2022 via TZW Produktion . “Until We Fall” followed as their second release, expanding on their experimental and narrative-driven approach. “Maggots” is their third major work, integrating both audio and visual formats as part of their evolving concept-based discography.

